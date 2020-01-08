VINTEUM Joins HOAManagement (.com)

HOAManagement (.com) expands its directory by adding VINTEUM, a nationwide website and communication software serving the HOA industry.

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOA Management (.com) expands its directory by adding VINTEUM, a nationwide website and communication software serving the HOA industry.

HOA Management (.com), a comprehensive directory of community association management companies and HOA vendors, has added VINTEUM as a new nationwide company profile from New York, NY.

Vinteum is a complete communication management platform for community associations, managing day-to-day communications including email, SMS, voice message, service requests, website updates, package reception, security, document management, and much more.

What really makes Vinteum unique is its commitment to their customers. Through their 1-hour promise, they respond to all emails within one hour and have a median 50-second response through their in-app chat over the last year. Founded in 2014, Vinteum is headquartered in New York, NY with a satellite office in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Vinteum's Managing Director, Jonathan Doro, shared, “We are a diverse team of go-getters who understand what it takes to make our clients happy.” and adds, “We’re excited to start our partnership with HOAManagement.com, as they provide boundless access to valuable educational resources for those in the HOA industry. We are confident our partnership will expand our network, connecting us to more association managers and elevating the living experience of countless communities!"

HOA Managment (.com) continues to grow its directory, giving communities an easy way to search for and communicate with national community association vendors. They plan to add more vendors and HOA management companies in the future.

About HOA Management (.com): As the first online directory serving the HOA property management industry and HOA Vendors, HOA Management (.com) has connected thousands of associations with management companies and vendors in their local area and has provided helpful tools and literature for board members and managers alike. In an industry where over $40 billion per year is spent on maintaining and repairing properties nationwide, HOAManagement (.com) is the number one destination for board members to find qualified property management companies and HOA vendors for their community. They rank in top search results for over 500 keywords related to the community association industry. Their mission has always been to continue building their massive following of HOA volunteers and managers across the United States. Association management companies and service providers interested in advertising opportunities can learn more at http://www.hoamanagement.com/advertiseonhoam/





