Drugs for Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy Market Size And Growth

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Drugs For Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy Global Market Report 2020 from its research database.

The global drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market was valued at about $4.03 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $5.65 billion at a CAGR of 8.8% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market is expected to grow to $5.65 billion at a rate of about 8.8% through 2022. The globally rising male geriatric population is driving the market for benign prostatic hypertrophy drugs as the condition is commonly seen in men aged over 50 years. However, increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries due to advancements in technology is restraining the growth of benign prostatic hyperplasia drugs market.

The drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market consists of sales of benign prostatic hypertrophy drugs to treat enlarged prostate glands. Benign prostatic hypertrophy is commonly seen in men older than age 50.

The global drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market is segmented into alpha blocker,

5-alpha reductase inhibitor, phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor, and others.

By Geography - The global drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market accounts for the largest share in the global drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market.

Combination drugs are increasingly being used in the treatment of benign prostatic hypertrophy as they are more effective and help prevent disease progression. These drugs reduce the development of drug resistance, have fewer side effects and a low treatment failure rate.

The growth in the market can be mainly attributed to increase in the global old age population, specifically men, who are more likely to suffer from benign prostatic hypertrophy. The scope and potential for the global drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Allergan PLC, Astellas Pharma Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

