CloudCodes launches Cloud Workload Assessment on AWS

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudCodes, leading cloud security and CASB solution company, launched the Cloud Workload Assessment feature on AWS. Center for Internet Security (CIS), a recognized industry-standard to establish a secured configuration for IT infrastructure, has recently published benchmarks for AWS. CloudCodes assesses the Cloud Workload along with the CIS benchmark to help identify and mitigate security vulnerabilities on various platforms.CloudCodes’ Cloud Workload Assessment helps in identifying risk and defining cost for positioning the workload on the cloud. It also addresses the challenge of Cloud Migration Planning. CloudCodes helps in prioritizing migrations based on the type of business and the risk involved in them. With the help of the Cloud Workload Assessment, the risk of security issues and compliance posture reduces.Jude Aloysius, CTO, CloudCodes said “Our company’s goal has always been to ensure a completely secure data environment for our enterprise customers. With the latest edition of Cloud Workload Assessment, we can definitely monitor threats and work in the direction of a secured and sanitized cloud security network.”CloudCodes – CloudCodes is a cloud security solution provider founded in 2011. It focuses on providing cloud security solutions to enterprise customers through its single sign-on solution . Its objective is to provide a simple, effective, and efficient platform for securing cloud applications for an enterprise. CloudCodes is recognized by Analyst firm, Gartner as one of the sample vendors for Cloud Security and SaaS Security.For more information, visit - https://www.cloudcodes.com/



