Sleeping with Your Baby Is Dangerous… or Is it?

Infant Sleep Expert Refutes AAP Recommendations, Discusses Why Nighttime Breastfeeding Is So Important, and Teaches Parents How to Maximize Cosleeping Safety

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safe Infant Sleep: Expert Answers to Your Cosleeping Questions , released January 15 2020, shares the latest scientific research on all issues pertaining to infant sleep. This long-awaited title was written by James J. McKenna, Ph.D., founder of the only behavioral sleep laboratory in the United States that is devoted exclusively to the study of maternal/infant sleep. Dr. McKenna’s previous book on the subject, Sleeping With Your Baby: A Parent’s Guide to Cosleeping (2007), was translated into French, Spanish, Turkish, Russian, Dutch, Italian, Slovenian, and Chinese.As the pioneer of the world’s first studies on the physiology and behavior of mother/infant cosleeping, Dr. McKenna is a global voice on sleep safety and baby care. A sought-after speaker, he presents his research findings internationally at medical meetings, lactation conferences, and parenting events, as well as giving Pediatric Grand Rounds. Three documentaries have been produced on his work, and he is a popular guest on television, radio, and podcasts. His media appearances include NBC, CNN, ABC, and The Today Show, and he is regularly interviewed by the Washington Post, the New York Times, Huffington Post, and NPR.Using multiple lines of scientific evidence, Safe Infant Sleep challenges the advice from public health authorities and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) to never put an infant in an adult bed. Frightening anti-bedsharing campaigns are designed to eradicate all same-surface cosleeping, claiming that infants can never sleep safely next to an adult. Yet, in spite of extreme messages about the dangers of cosleeping, many mothers (especially those who breastfeed) continue to engage in this behavior that instinctively helps them nurture and protect their little ones.In this new book, Dr. McKenna compiles the latest findings on sleep safety and introduces the concept of breastsleeping, which he describes as “humanity’s time-honored sleeping and feeding arrangement.” He explores different sleep strategies appropriate for various households and circumstances. It will be a definitive reference for healthcare professionals, public health officials, parenting experts, and families who want evidence-based information on if, when, and how they should cosleep.“Dr. McKenna’s research proves what mothers the world over have known for centuries—that something beautiful happens to mothers and babies when they share sleep,” writes Dr. William Sears, a popular pediatrician, regular talk show guest, and author of numerous books for parents. “Rather than scare new parents away from sleeping with their babies, healthcare providers should be teaching strategies to do it safely. This book is must-read for every expectant and new parent—and belongs in the required reading library of every babycare advisor.”The book includes information on cosleeping safety; infant sleep practices around the world; the intersection of poverty, race, and cosleeping; the double standards for assessing sleep-related deaths in cribs versus adult beds; and the context and shortcomings of today’s safety recommendations. Dr. McKenna reveals how politically charged the questions of cosleeping are, while also debunking the myths that have scared pediatric specialists and parents into avoiding nature’s first cradle: the mother.As Dr. McKenna explains, “For most of human history covering hundreds of thousands of years, mothers have effectively combined cosleeping and breastfeeding to provide for their babies’ needs. Separate sleep was made possible with the advent of modern infant care innovations, especially formula… However, along with these trends came another alarming development—babies in increasing numbers were not waking up.” Backed by the latest research, Dr. McKenna shares how cosleeping, if practiced safely, can protect infants from sleep-related death and provide many developmental benefits.Utilizing research from around the world, extensive examinations of infant sleep in other countries and across human history, and data produced at the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine and Notre Dame University’s Mother-Baby Behavioral Sleep Lab (which he founded in 1997), Dr. McKenna presents parents with the information they need to make knowledgeable decisions about where and how their babies sleep.Healthcare professionals, infant health researchers, public health officials, child development experts, and many SIDS researchers agree that Dr. McKenna’s decades of research on the science, anthropology, and evolutionary history of infant sleep has produced vital data essential to all who study, work with, or care for children. 