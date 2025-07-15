Philadelphia Zoo's Endangered Tiger Cub Journeys to Meet New Family in a Picture Book Based on a True Conservation Story

Explore the heartwarming true story of Zoya the Amur tiger cub, available now! Follow this tiny cub on her trailblazing journey of family, acceptance, and survival

From Rejected Cub to Foster Icon: Zoya’s Remarkable Story Now Available as an Illustrated Book for Children.

Zoya's story shows how humans can work together to save wildlife. I believe sharing this story will inspire the next generation of conservationists to do their part to protect the natural world.” — Dr. Jo-Elle Mogerman, President & CEO, Philadelphia Zoo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A tale of conservation unfolds in A Family for Zoya : The True Story of an Endangered Cub, following the only surviving cub of the endangered Amur tiger mother at the Philadelphia Zoo. When her mother unexpectedly rejects her, baby Zoya’s survival depends on the dedicated efforts of zookeepers determined to find her a new family.Their search leads them to the Oklahoma City Zoo, where they discover Lola, a Sumatran tiger who has just given birth to three cubs. Following the Tiger Species Survival Planfor Amur tigers, they set out with Zoya to attempt a groundbreaking fostering arrangement—something never successfully done before between different tiger subspecies.As the Philadelphia and Oklahoma City Zoos join forces, uncertainty lingers. After meticulous yet urgent planning, they anxiously watch Zoya meet her new family for the first time. Will Lola welcome Zoya? Will Lola have enough milk for all four cubs? Can Zoya adapt despite her differences? With each challenge and triumph, Zoya’s story illustrates survival, conservation, and the deep connections that unite all living beings.Beyond Zoya’s journey, the book provides an in-depth look at the vital conservation efforts working to protect her species: Amur Tigers. Written by a land conservation attorney, targeted readers from ages 6–9 and beyond will learn about the Tiger Conservation Campaign for Amur tigers and the Tiger Species Survival Plan. These initiatives focus on introducing new genetic diversity into wild populations, curbing poaching, and helping communities construct tiger-proof enclosures to protect their livestock. This real-life account also underscores the increasing recognition of modern zoos as vital contributors to wildlife conservation, education, and species survival.A Family for Zoya is more than just an inspiring story—it is a call to action, reminding us of the urgent need to protect endangered species and the incredible impact of conservation efforts worldwide.Debra Kim Wolf is a land conservation attorney (under her married name, Debra Wolf Goldstein), author, songwriter, and tree hugger. She was vice president of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Commission for over a decade and cofounded the Philadelphia Environmental Film Festival. She also directs the nonprofit One Little Earth ( www.OneLittleEarth.org ), which supports outdoor programs, films, and books that instill a love of nature in young people. Debra received the “Woman of Lifetime Achievement in Conservation” award from the statewide group, PennFuture. Her favorite childhood toy was Toby, a stuffed tiger cub. She can be reached at Debra.Kim.Wolf@PlatypusMedia.com.Annalisa and Marina Durante are twin sisters and nature and science illustrators. They have loved nature and animals ever since childhood and enjoy illustrating portraits of animals and pets. Marina loves drawing, photography, deep-water diving, and hiking. The photos she takes while exploring inspire their art and help her study the scientific details of animals and plants. Marina’s mission for their art is to excite viewers and disclose the real beauty of the Earth. Annalisa’s curiosity is delicate, and her exploration is intimate. She is also inspired by Eastern Philosophy. Together, their work has been published worldwide and they have won prizes in naturalistic illustration contests. Platypus Media is an independent press in Washington, D.C. Their books are distributed to the trade by Baker & Taylor Publisher Services [btpubservices.com (domestic and Canada)]. For more information about our publications, to arrange author interviews, for direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact us. Cover images and sample content are available at PlatypusMedia.comA Family for Zoya: The True Story of an Endangered Cub6-9 • 8 x 10” • 40 PagesHardback ($21.95): 978-1-951995-29-4eBook ($17.99): 978-1-951995-30-0

Book Trailer Premiere! A FAMILY FOR ZOYA

