Premier Epoxy Tampa Announces Launch of Brand New, Easy-to-Navigate Website

The company’s new website is specifically designed to provide readers with in-depth information about epoxy floor coating services.

We don’t just install floors; we create them.” — Matthew Magro

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Epoxy is pleased to announce the recent launch of its brand new and highly informative website.Based in Tampa, Florida, Premier Epoxy has been serving the area since 2016. The company specializes in epoxy floor coatings, garage floor coatings, and metallic epoxy floors. Additionally, the company also offers a variety of other services, such as polished concrete, stained and sealed concrete, crack repair, and concrete patching.“At Premier Epoxy, we enjoy what we do,” says Matthew Magro, founder of the company. “We don’t just install floors; we create them. To us, every job is a new opportunity to express creativity through craftsmanship in our trade. Concrete is our canvas and we believe in taking something ordinary and turning it into something incredible.”Recently, the company made the decision to redesign their existing website to make it more modern, user friendly, and appealing to the public. On this new website, readers can easily find out information about the company, which epoxy floor services they offer, view before and after photos of previous projects, and gain access to their informative blog.“We are very proud of our new website,” states Margo. “Being a top-rated epoxy floor company, it’s important for us to reflect our success in every aspect of our business, including our website. We’ve received a lot of great feedback about the new site and look forward to seeing the results of our hard work.”For more information about Premier Epoxy, please visit the company’s new website at www.premierepoxytampa.com . Alternatively, readers can follow Premier Epoxy's latest projects on their Facebook and Instagram pages.About the CompanyPremier Epoxy’s values are in the people they serve. The company believes that all employees and customers should be treated with dignity and respect. They truly take pride in their work and value their reputation.The company serves areas including Tampa Bay, Homosassa, Lakeland, Clearwater, and Sun City Center.



