Attorney Mike Brandner Holds Louisiana Contest Seeking New Jingle for 2020

Enter to Win Cash in the Mike Brandner Jingle Contest

Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys invites Louisiana residents to sing their hearts out for a chance to win $2500 in jingle contest.

What better way to start a new year in a new decade than with a new jingle.” — Mike Brandner, ESQ.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, January 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal injury attorney Mike Brandner issued an open invite to Louisiana residents to enter his law firm’s jingle contest. Contestants are encouraged to come up with their own version of a tastefully clean, legal, creative, and original “Mike Brandner” style jingle. The top three winning entrants will be awarded a 1st ($2,500), 2nd ($1,500), or 3rd ($1,000) place cash prize, bragging rights, and the chance to have their jingle used in local TV and radio advertisements.

Mike Brandner Jingle Contest entries must be submitted by February 25, 2020 at 12:00 a.m. (midnight). Voting will begin on February 27, 2020. The official rules and regulations may be viewed online by clicking the “jingle contest” link provided in the top main menu at mikebrandner.com.

“What better way to start a new year in a new decade than with a new jingle. I look forward to hearing the different entries and watching as the favorites emerge once voting begins,” shared Mike Brandner, ESQ.

About Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys

Mike Brandner Injury Attorneys has successfully represented victims from a variety of backgrounds with lawsuits against large insurance companies, Fortune 500 companies, large corporations, condominium associations, labor unions, and more. Many of these cases involve injuries related to traffic accidents, defective products, workplace accidents, maritime accidents, railroad accidents (FELA), and other accidents. Find out more about Mike Brandner and his team of New Orleans injury attorneys online at MikeBrandner.com or by calling (504) 345-1111. You can also interact with the law firm by connecting with them on Twitter and Facebook.

