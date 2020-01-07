PRESS RELEASE: Wade Architectural Systems Announces New Strategic Partner

Wade Architectural Systems and NedZink agree to a partnership designed to expand the highest quality Dutch zinc to the United States.

HUMBLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Furthering its dedication to be a top Architectural Product solution provider, Wade Architectural Systems is pleased to announce its new strategic partnership with NedZink, the leading Dutch zinc manufacturer and strategic zinc partner, for international organizations, for more than 125 years.As the first producer of rolled zinc with quality assurance NedZink, a stimulator of durable and high-quality zinc applications, has delivered some of the most innovative and successful architectural building solutions that address issues of sustainability, quality, and sourcing. NedZink’s focus on the future continues to strengthen their market position which creates room for new development opportunities.Wade Architectural Systems is proud to partner with a company that dominates the zinc market in the Netherlands and is working vigorously to expand NedZink’s brand to the United States.“As a trusted partner to some of the largest architectural manufacturing brands, we have a unique vantage point from which to identify and provide the most advanced architectural material solutions for our clients,” said Bill Wade, CEO of Wade Architectural Systems. “We chose a zinc manufacturer partner who not only provides best-in-class technology, but also shares our deep commitment to ensure clients have access to the most sustainable, efficient, and effective solutions to meet the challenges of today’s architectural and construction community.”About NedZinkMore than 100 years’ experience, quality and flexibility!NedZink, a Dutch-based company, is part of the leading international holding company Koramic Investment Group and ElvalHalcor S.A., a leading global industrial producer of aluminum and copper products with headquarters in Athens, Greece. NedZink is the leading Dutch zinc manufacturer of rolled titanium zinc and produces A-quality material in combination with the durability and natural beauty of titanium zinc. As a trading partner service and quality are top priority. Flexibility, personal communication and service to architects, developers and contractors are typical key factors for NedZink. With sales offices in Europe and Worldwide distribution by local agents, we make zinc available everywhere.About Wade Architectural SystemsWade Architectural Systems specializes in exterior and interior metals for the architectural community. We employ a team of seasoned professionals that have expertise in metal wall, roofing and ceiling products to assist both design and construction teams in selecting and procuring the most appropriate system to suit your project needs. Our company partners with industry leaders, who produce high-quality architectural systems, to offer solutions for visually pleasing interiors and exteriors balanced with installation strategies that are cost-effective. For more information, contact us at (281) 852-7900, www.wadearch.com



