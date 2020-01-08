Paladin Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Paladin systems integration

Paladin Protective Systems Celebrates 30th Anniversary

VALLEY VIEW, OHIO, USA, January 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paladin Celebrates 30th AnniversaryPaladin Protective Systems was Founded in 1990, by Cal Corsi as a specialist servicing and installing commercial security, fire life safety systems throughout Northeast Ohio.In just a few years, the company formed a new division in Commercial Sound- expanding into professional audio video systems. Based on their reputation for quality and reliability, Paladin was selected for multiple new projects across the state of Ohio.As business continued to grow, Paladin opened an office in Worthington, Ohio to service the Columbus area.Since its inception, Paladin has focused on exceptional customer service, and providing the best custom solution for each client. Sales have continued to grow as a result of Paladin’s reputation as a high-quality provider offering a complete range of services in the design, installation, and service of commercial security, fire and A/V systems.Today, 30 years later, Paladin is proud to be Ohio’s Premiere Systems Integrator, continuing to assist companies and organizations improve their life safety, security, and professional audio video systems.Paladin also continues to be selected as a Premiere Notifier fire alarm dealer in the Honeywell network of trained reliable service integrators.The Paladin team has established a proven track record and expertise designing and installing custom systems for a wide variety of major projects, examples include life safety and security for large high-rise apartment buildings, manufacturing, municipalities security systems, warehousing mass notification and life safety, campus security, and professional A/V systems for stadiums and arenas across the state.No project is too big or too small for Paladin’s group of skilled design engineers, CAD dept., installation technicians, or service department staff. Through its membership in the PSA security network National Deployment Program, companies with multi-locations can be serviced across the entire country with a single point of contact!The entire team here at Paladin would like to thank all our customers for their continued trust and support.Celebrating 30 years of excellence, the award- winning team at Paladin looks forward to helping keep your facilities safe, secure, and operating at peak performance.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.