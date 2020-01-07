Yeelight Staria Bedside Lamp Pro, A Smooth Integration with Apple HomeKit

Yeelight Staria Bedside Lamp Pro, a good companion to your reading time

Staria is the latest smart lamp introduced to the market by Yeelight. With the wireless charging module integrated, it can charge your phone wirelessly.

LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Hey Siri, turn on Yeelight Staria !” Yeelight has recently launched a new lamp that works perfectly with Apple HomeKit. All you have to do is set up the lamp in the Home app on your iOS device, and then you can easily do things such as turn on the lamp or dim your lamp using your iPhone, iPad, HomePod, Apple Watch, and Mac.This year Yeelight has introduced a series of products compatible with Apple HomeKit. Staria Pro is an important representative of it to integrate smart lights into the HomeKit system. Users can connect Staria Pro with the global network of HomeKit smart devices, making it simple enough for even novices to create a fully connected smart home.HomeKit lets you create custom scenes that will trigger a number of devices at the same time. These scenes can be activated automatically at a set time, or when certain conditions are met. For instance, at bedtime, you can set HomeKit to lock your front door and turn off your Staria Pro at your bed, creating comfortable environments and just the right ambiance with a tap on your smartphone.It worth mentioning Staria Pro also supports wireless charging of the phone, making a good companion to your bedside. The combination of a 10W wireless charging module and an efficient heat dissipation aluminum sheet allows for the phone charging in a much shorter time. A majority of the brands and cellphone models on the market can be charged via Staria Pro.About Yeelight:Yeelight is a world-leading brand for smart lighting systems, exploring in-depth the topics of smart interaction, industrial design and healthy lighting experience. Their portfolio of smart home lighting products includes LED bulbs, ceiling lamps, RGBW light strips, eye-friendly desk lamps, and various ambiance lights as well as intelligent solutions for lighting control. Yeelight works relentlessly to integrate cutting-edge technology and professional optical research into their products, winning international awards such as the iF design award, reddot award, iF gold design award, Good Design award, and IDEA design award.



