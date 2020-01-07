Yeelight Launched Staria Bedside Lamp Pro at CES 2020, Able To Charge the Phone Wirelessly

Yeelight Staria Pro, the latest smart bedside lamp launched at CES 2020

Staria is the latest smart lamp introduced to the market by Yeelight. With the wireless charging module integrated, it can charge your phone wirelessly.

LAS VEGAS, US, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the start of CES 2020 on January 7 in Las Vegas, Yeelight helped kick off this important event by announcing the release of Yeeligt Staria Bedside Lamp Pro. Staria Pro is its latest version of the smart bedside lamp of Yeelight. One of its major highlights is its wireless charging pad, which is able to charge the phone wirelessly, making it a good companion to the bedside.Staria Pro supports the wireless charging of the major cellphone brands and models in the market, including iPhone, HUAWEI, SAMSUNG, XIAOMI, etc. More interesting here is that you can even charge your AirPods with Staria Pro.As for the efficiency of the wireless charging, according to the information on Yeelight website, "The combination of a 10W wireless charging module and an efficient heat dissipation aluminum sheet allows for charging in a much shorter time." Though there is no official data released yet to define the word “shorter”, 10W wireless charging module seems not bad for a bedside lamp.Yeelight is still cagey about the exact price here, simply calling it "affordable as always".About Yeelight:Yeelight is a world-leading brand for smart lighting systems, exploring in-depth the topics of smart interaction, industrial design, and healthy lighting experience. Their portfolio of smart home lighting products includes LED bulbs, ceiling lamps, RGBW light strips, eye-friendly desk lamps, and various ambiance lights as well as intelligent solutions for lighting control. Yeelight works relentlessly to integrate cutting-edge technology and professional optical research into their products, winning international awards such as the iF design award, reddot award, iF gold design award, Good Design Award and IDEA design award.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.