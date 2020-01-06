Yeelight Staria Bedside Lamp Pro, Effortless Lighting, Wireless Charging

Yeelight Staria Pro, the latest smart bedside lamp introduced with wireless charging available

Staria Pro is the latest lamp introduced to the market by Yeelight. It integrates the wireless charging module into the lamp and can charge phones wirelessly.

LAS VEGAS, US, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yeelight Staria Bedside Lamp Pro is the latest smart bedside lamp introduced to the market by Yeelight. It conveniently integrates the 10W wireless charging module into the lamp and can charge your phone and AirPods wirelessly.Yeelight is known to the market by its dedication to improved lighting experience. Staria Pro aims to provide the right light for the right mood. It is calibrated with a proprietary algorithm based on the Kruithof curve, Staria Pro offers just the right brightness and color temperature to create the desired ambiance. The lampshade is specially made of PC materials that help to diffuse the light and direct it down where you need it.As a bedside lamp, Staria Pro provides a perfect decoration to your bedroom. With its simple styling and smooth lines, Staria Pro rounds off an aesthetically appealing environment. The striking star light ring on the lamp back further complements its beauty and makes a great addition to any home of any style.Another highlight of Staria Pro is its simple control with one touch. With short press to turn on/off the lamp and long press to adjust the brightness and color temperature, Staria Pro offers you the desired ambiance through one touch away.About Yeelight:Yeelight is a world-leading brand for smart lighting systems, exploring in-depth the topics of smart interaction, industrial design, and healthy lighting experience. Their portfolio of smart home lighting products includes LED bulbs, ceiling lamps, RGBW light strips, eye-friendly desk lamps, and various ambiance lights as well as intelligent solutions for lighting control. Yeelight works relentlessly to integrate cutting-edge technology and professional optical research into their products, winning international awards such as the iF design award, reddot award, iF gold design award, Good Design award and IDEA design award.



