Telecommunications Newcomer Expedition Communications Seeks to Reconnect Puerto Rican Businesses Post 5.8 Earthquake

The 5.8 earthquake in Puerto Rico has impacted businesses. Expedition Communications is helping businesses get reconnected quickly & affordably.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, USA, January 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5.8 magnitude earthquake in the southern region of Puerto Rico has impacted the daily flow of life and business. This event prompted Expedition Communications to spring into action to help the community and businesses stay connected.

Businesses that have been directly affected by the earthquake may be eligible for financial assistance in the reconnection of the internet and associated services. For those in the epicenter, and with direct ties to outages caused by the earthquake, all installation fees will be waived for the next two weeks. Details apply.

“The culture of Puerto Rico is very much centered around our sense of community. That’s why we, at Expedition Communications, want to help the businesses affected by this event to quickly and smoothly transition into a state of restored internet connectivity,” stated Jose Abril, Director of Sales and local resident, Expedition Communications.

Mr. Abril also shared that since Expedition Communications offers business satellite internet and not land-based services, like fiber or microwave, access to connectivity can be more easily restored.

While Expedition Communications may be one of the newest business internet service providers in Puerto Rico, they aren't new to business telecommunications. With over a decade of business experience, a local service representative can quickly help local businesses, non-profits, schools/universities, and community centers assess their eligibility for the waived fees.

For more information, people are urged to call the local team toll-free at 1-877-410-8101 or visit www.expeditioncommunications.com/business-internet/ to learn more and submit a request form.

Expedition Communications is a global telecommunications provider. The company specializes in designing and streamlining satellite-based connectivity solutions that power the daily flow of information for small to enterprise-sized businesses. Since inception in 2008, the company has partnered with a wide range of clients across many verticals including but not limited to financial institutions, non-profit organizations, government, military, oil & gas, healthcare, retail, grocery and more. By offering reliable services and technologies including Satellite Broadband Internet, VSAT systems, wireless solutions, and digital media displays, Expedition Communications enables clients to focus on driving business growth, rather than thinking about their telecommunication needs.



