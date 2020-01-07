HR Open Standards Consortium Announces 2020 Board of Directors

HR Open Standards Consortium, the only global network of HR technology professionals, has announced its Board of Directors for 2020.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- HR Open Standards Consortium , the only global network of HR technology professionals committed to leading the ongoing development of global HR interoperability standards, has announced its Board of Directors for 2020. The volunteer board contributes their technical and business acumen to guide the organization in its vision, to establish HR Open as an industry leader, and promote board collaboration through networking and thought leadership.Newly elected to the Board of Directors are:• Amanda Carr, Product Manager, iCIMS;• Leslie Erwin, Sr. Director - Software Engineering, ADP;• Ryan Krostue, Chief Operating Officer, Universal Background Screening.Re-elected members include:• Andrew Cunsolo, VP Product Management, Talemetry;• James Elder II, Principal Solutions Consultant & Sales Engineer, DDI, Inc.Continuing in two-year terms are:• David Garrett, Alight• Bon Idziak, Accurate Background;• Jason Sole, Direct Employers Association;• Ingolf Teetz, Milch & Zucker; and• Jan-Willem van der Boom, Manus.Newly elected Consortium officers include: Jason Sole, President and Chairman; Andrew Cunsolo, Secretary; and Ingolf Teetz, Treasurer.Biographies of the 2020 HR Open Standards Board of Directors:Amanda Carr, Product Manager, iCIMS. Amanda is a passionate advocate for the value proposition that open standards for interoperability between HR systems brings to companies, partners, and clients. To that end, she has been actively involved with HR Open Standards since 2007 in a variety of roles such as workgroup leader, co-leader, participant, and as a member of the Board of Directors. Amanda has been in the HR systems industry since 1999, and has been focusing specifically on HR Integrations in various Integration Product Manager roles in an assortment of HR Software companies since 2006.Andrew Cunsolo, VP of Product Development, Talemetry. With more than 15 years of product and technical leadership in recruiting technology, Andrew is currently responsible for developing Talemetry's recruiting marketing (Job Broadcast), sourcing (Source & CRM), and candidate experience (Career Sites, Apply) products. Andrew has been involved in the Consortium since 2002 and is a regular speaker, presenter, and contributor.James Elder II, Principal Solutions Consultant & Sales Engineer, DDI, Inc. With over 25 years of IT experience and over 15 years of experience developing and implementing assessments integrations as well as five years of contributions on the HR Open assessments workgroup, Jim hopes to contribute to shaping the future of HR Open. During his tenure on the Board of Directors, Jim found synergies with the way HR Open Standards Consortium is reinvigorating its mission and memberships with his organizations dedication to developing Better Leaders for a Better Future. Jim is leading an effort to develop full end-to-end API standards for Learning Systems integrations.Leslie Erwin, Sr. Director - Software Engineering, ADP. Leslie has 14 years of experience in HR technology, with a focus on Benefits. She has participated in the benefits workgroup as a schema editor and led the group for the 4.2 release where Plan Setup was added to the schema, allowing for a more complete benefits integration. Leslie is an advocate for the HR Open Standards, and is spearheading initiatives at ADP to implement partner API integrations using the standards.Dave Garrett, hrX Product Manager, Alight. Dave has been working on Payroll and HRIS development and implementation since 1995 with experience in all aspects of the Software Development and Implementation Life Cycle starting as an engineer and currently working as a product manager. His current project on Global Payroll integration began in 2013 and adopted HR XML (as it was then) as the basis of the data model, HR Open standards continues to underpin the data model.Bon Idziak, Chief Compliance and Government Relations Officer, Accurate Background. Bon is an 18-year industry leader in Background Screening, Drug Testing, and HR Technology. Bon has served on the HR Open Standards Board of Directors since 2009 and has held offices of secretary, treasurer, and president/chairman. A pioneer, contributor, and early implementer of HR Open standards, Bon is a proven advocate of the Consortium.Ryan Krostue is Chief Operating Officer of Universal Background Screening. Since joining the company in 2002, he has been involved in all aspects of the business, including sales, marketing, product management, operations and compliance. Ryan has been an advocate for HR Open Standards since Universal joined the Consortium and obtained its first certification in 2008, he looks forward to advancing the HR Open JSON standard within the screening industry as a member of the Consortium’s Board of Directors.Jason Sole, Director of Sales Engineering, DirectEmployers Association. Jason runs the Sales Engineering team at DirectEmployers Association, a member owned non-profit that specializes in recruitment marketing and federal contract compliance solutions. Jason is experienced in all facets of the software development lifecycle, and specializes in problem solving, and process design. He holds a Master of Science in Technology from Purdue University, and has been involved in web and software development for 18 years. Jason has served as the Chair of the Consortium’s Technical Steering Committee since 2014 and on the Board of Directors since 2015.Ingolf Teetz, CEO, Milch & Zucker. Ingolf is founder and Chief Executive Officer for Milch & Zucker, a provider of e-recruitment and recruitment marketing solutions. He manages company operations, initiates and strengthens technology partnerships, and is responsible for the development of its software, BeeSite. Ingolf's long relationship with the Consortium includes serving on the board and representing the Consortium at international events.Jan-Willem van der Boom, is founder of Manus Software and Services BV, a pan-European Work Force Management and Time Attendance supplier, with main focus on compliancy. Manus Software and Services was originally founded by Jan-Willem in 1988, during his study of Technical Computer Science at the Rotterdam Technical University. He filled the role of CEO until 2012. In his current role Jan-Willem went back to his roots and is responsible for Strategy and Development. He has actively been involved in HR Open for over five years, leading the Time Management JSON project and participating on the Business Steering Committee.



