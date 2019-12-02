HR Open Standards Consortium Welcome New Members

HR Open is excited to welcome three new organizational members: iCIMS, Known2U, and NASWA, as well as a new partnership with Access 4 Learning Community.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HR Open is excited to welcome three new organizational members: iCIMS Known2U , and NASWA , as well as a new partnership with Access 4 Learning Community. HR Open Standards Consortium is a voluntary, consensus-based standards organization where our community of HR technologists facilitate discussions on global technology concepts and challenges. Our members are committed to the global adoption of HR Open Standards through broad collaboration.iCIMS, driven by a passion to help companies win their war for talent globally, offers best-in-class recruitment software solutions within a unified platform and a customer experience second-to-none. Established in 2000, iCIMS enables its community of more than 4,000 customers to attract, engage and hire more than 4 million people each year, making it the largest software provider dedicated to talent acquisition.Known2U has over two decades experience in the benefits administration domain, with a track record of delivering effective, cost effective and scalable high-tech solutions to complex problems leveraging AI technologies. Recognized for providing solutions to a vast array of companies – from Fortune 500 companies to startups. Known2U is going to contribute their expertise to the HR Open benefits workgroup.National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA) is the national organization representing all 50 state workforce agencies, D.C. and U.S. territories. These agencies deliver training, employment, career, and business services, in addition to administering the unemployment insurance, veteran reemployment, and labor market information programs. NASWA provides policy expertise, shares promising state practices, and promotes state innovation and leadership in workforce development. NASWA joins HR Open to participate in the Employment Earnings workgroup and help strengthen the relationship with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce JDX projects.Access 4 Learning Community (A4L) has over 20 years of experience in K12 interoperability focused on well-established and transparent, governance, finance, and development processes.The A4L Community works with school, state, government, and vendor members to collectively address all aspects of learning information management and access to support learning. The A4L Community is working with HR Open and other organizations on a partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation for the T3 Network Pilot Projects.HR Open Standards is excited for the knowledge and expertise these organizations are newly contributing to our community through workgroup projects and partnerships. Please contact us if you’d like more information on joining industry leaders who define the standards for the future of Human Resources.About the HR Open Standards ConsortiumFounded in 1999 as the HR-XML Consortium, HR Open Standards Consortium is a voluntary, consensus-based standards organization. Our community of HR technologists facilitate discussions on global technology concepts and challenges. Members collaborate to develop free standards, which encompass the full HR domain from Hire to Retire and are open to all HR professionals.



