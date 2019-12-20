milch & zucker to host HR Open Standards Spring Community Meeting

GIESSEN, GERMANY, December 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join the HR Open Standards European Community at the milch & zucker office in Giessen, Germany for our Spring Community Meeting on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Learn about how HR Open standards are important to the European industry and steps for successful integrations. Dr. Olena Linnyk will lead our keynote session discussing AI Solutions for Digital HR.Session and Speaker Highlights include:• HR Open Standards Welcome & Introductions | Ingolf Teetz, CEO of milch & zucker, Board of Directors, HR Open Consortium• HR Open Standards Implementations | Andrew Cunsolo, VP Product Management for Talemetry, Board of Directors, HR Open Consortium; Ingolf Teetz, CEO of milch & zucker, Board of Directors, HR Open Consortium; Jan-Willem, Founder Manus, Board of Directors, HR Open ConsortiumMembers of the HR Open Board are going to discuss practical integration success stories, demo compelling integrations, and share some well-earned knowledge on making enterprise integrations successful. Jan-Willem van der Boom will emphasize the European impact of HR Open including technical specifications, global networking, and marketing benefits.• KEYNOTE: AI Solutions for Digital HR | Dr. Olena Linnyk, Specialist on AI of milch & zuckerDr. Linnyk is going to talk about how to make life easier for both recruiters and applicants by analyzing data through AI. As an expert in artificial intelligence, she will explain the application theory of AI and demonstrate projects she’s implemented using the technology.Sponsored by milch & zucker, attendees can expect to network with technology and business professionals as well as learn about growing industry trends.To learn more about the Community Meeting and register for this free event, visit https://hropenstandards.org/hr-open-standards-2020-spring-community-meeting/ About the HR Open Standards ConsortiumFounded in 1999 as the HR-XML Consortium, HR Open Standards is dedicated to the development and promotion of common specifications that simplify human resources-related data exchanges. Our standards are free, current global HR vocabularies developed in a transparent, collaborative, consensus-based environment open to all HR professionals and organizations.



