Purple Heart Homes Announces the election of New Board Chair, Vice Chair to oversee the national charitable organization’s direction moving forward

STATESVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Statesville, NC – January 7, 2020. Purple Heart Homes (PHHUSA – www.phhusa.org ) is pleased to announce that Charlie Eadie and Victoria Schweizer have been elected as Chairman and Vice Chairwoman, respectively, for the national charitable veterans’ housing organization. Working with the rest of the PHHUSA’s Board Members, Mr. Eadie and Ms. Schweizer will oversee the governance and fiduciary responsibilities in addition to working with Co-founder John Gallina and the executive team to continue expanding and implementing PHHUSA’s strategies.“Each of them brings exceptional experience that is directly related to our mission, along with a passion to serve Veterans. After seeing this passion firsthand, while volunteering for projects and events, they joined our board and now we’re proud to have them in leadership positions to help us grow the reach and impact of our mission. The PHHUSA team remains poised for growth and passionate to serve our veterans.” said John Gallina, CEO of PHHUSA.Mr. Eadie is the VP of Business Development for Claris Construction, a design-build contractor in Charlotte, NC. He enlisted in the Army as a Combat Engineer and served in the 25th ID before gaining admission to the United States Military Academy where he earned a commission as an infantry officer. He completed graduate studies in London as a Marshall Scholar then deployed to Iraq as a platoon leader in the 82nd Airborne Division and later to Afghanistan as a detachment commander and Aide-de-Camp to the Commanding General of the Rule of Law Field Force—Afghanistan. He also serves as the President of the West Point Society of Columbia.Ms. Schweizer moved from New York City to Charlotte in 2013 and before moving she worked on Wall Street for many years. Victoria has accomplished many things in her life but one thing that is constant is that she has been painting for many years and does so in many different mediums and styles. She opened Vane Gallery in Southend, Charlotte in 2016 and encourages up and coming artists of all ages to display their artwork alongside her own. Her broad and powerful life experiences have directly resulted in her passion for philanthropy. Her dedication to this country and our veterans is something near and dear to her heart after witnessing the events of 9/11 and the personal loss of loved ones, from only a couple of blocks away. As she continues her mission to paint for charity auctions worldwide, she brings her ongoing dedication to serve veterans to PHHUSA.PHHUSA has two programs: Veterans Aging in Place and The Veterans Home Ownership Program. From building a ramp to providing home ownership opportunities to veterans with physical as well as invisible injuries, PHHUSA’s programs are designed to fit the specific needs of veterans of all ages and from all eras. Please join PHHUSA and its partners in thinking about the value that a safe and accessible home brings to our Veterans, who have sacrificed so much for each of us. Consider donating to Purple Heart Homes, joining its’ Hearts of Honor Club, volunteering for a project, or starting a Chapter in yourcommunity. Visit www.phhusa.org to learn more about how you can help PHHUSA in its mission to provide housing solutions for Service Connected Disabled and Aging Veterans.About Purple Heart HomesPurple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 national non-profit founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality of life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all conflicts.



