ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA Announces Signature Edition ZoraBots

ZoraBots Now Available in the U.S.

NORTH HAMPTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA today announced that it will now offer a full portfolio of robots provided by ZoraBots of Oostende, Belgium. ZoraBots’s packaged offering combines the basic robot with ZBOS, the ZoraBots’s Software. The initial line of ZoraBots products which will be offered as “Signature Edition” robots from ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA include the Cruzr Robot and the JAMES robot. Each robot is delivered with the ZoraBots “robotOS” software, called ZBOS, pre-installed. ZBOS software is a Robot Assistant Independent Layer (RAIL) already used by more than 20,000 robot users around the world.ZBOS provides an extensive, easy to use software interface that manages and controls the behavior of the robot and allows robot users to compose custom robot behaviors. ZBOS for each robot has been purposely designed to take advantage of the unique feature and function set of each robot and each use. The entire dashboard of the software can be tailored and is customizable. It also comes with unique SLAM (autonomous navigation) and multi-languages functionalities.“We are very excited about bringing the full portfolio of ZoraBots to our customers. We have been successfully providing ZBOS software as a standalone software product and it is now time to offer the combined solution of robots and software called ZoraBots. This is a major expansion of the types of robots we can now provide,” said Mike Radice, chairman of ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA’s technology advisory board. “ZBOS provides dramatic advancements over prior robot operating software. This enables ZoraBots to deliver out of the box fully functional operating robots. We believe this advance with ZBOS significantly expands the end-user market for robots,” Radice added.“We are very excited about ChartaCloud ROBOTTECA’s decision to offer ZoraBots’s solutions. They are a highly experienced and regarded robotics sales and support organization and very well versed in the U.S. robotics market. Their decision to offer ZoraBots is testimony to the pioneering and global developmental efforts of ZoraBots,” said Fabrice Goffin, co-Founder/co-CEO of ZoraBots.“Customer adoption has demonstrated that the ZoraBots ZBOS solution is by far the most powerful socially assistive robot software actually being used to meet real life challenges such as those found in assisted pediatric medical care, autism therapy interventions and social and cognizant engagement in elder care facilities. The ZBOS solution also deployed in retail, tourism and education sectors makes the introduction and use of robots seamless, whether you are skilled or not in coding or programing” Radice concluded.About ChartaCloud ROBOTTECAChartaCloud ROBOTTECA provides social, collaborative and tele-presence robots, robot behavior software and pre-configured robot deployments. ROBOTTECA specializes in the sale, support and deployment of robot solutions in pediatric health care, autism intervention therapies, foreign language learning, STEM educational curricula, senior care social engagement in skilled nursing facilities, public library ‘makerspace’ learning initiatives, retail/hospitality consumer engagement and tradeshow and customer education center presentations. ROBOTTECA is the world’s leading provider of advanced use case software for the NAO robot. Additional information can be found at www.robotteca.com About ZoraBotsZoraBots is a Belgian company specialized in new robotics solutions and based in Ostend (Belgium). The Zora application is the first software able to give life to humanoid robots and make them efficient in health care use. The Belgian solution is the brain that makes using a robot simple. With over 2000 robots already adopted all over the world, many of which are in Europe, Zora has been unanimously acclaimed by health care professionals who view it as a valuable asset in patient care. ZoraBots is also a worldwide player in robot assisted retail and education. More information is available at www.zorarobotics.be



