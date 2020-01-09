autopom! Providing Extended Protection Coverage for 2020 Makes & Models

autopom! is offering extended warranty alternatives for 2020 vehicles

New cars hitting the road in 2020 will benefit from added protection thanks to autopom!

LAKE FOREST, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- autopom! is making sure drivers of new 2020 vehicles are protected. Vehicle Protection Plans from autopom! can keep drivers safe from expensive car repair bills by covering the cost of unforeseen repairs after the manufacturer's warranty expires. autopom!’s extended plans offer coverage similar to those sold by dealerships but often offer better value and benefits.

“We recommend that drivers of new cars still under the manufacturer's original warranty purchase extended protection before the manufacturer’s warranty expires,” says Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!. “More options, longer terms and better pricing are available if purchased while the original warranty is in force,” Jones adds.

Benefits that are extended to drivers of new 2020 cars include roadside assistance, nationwide breakdown coverage, rental vehicle assistance, and even choice of repair shop.

autopom! offers plans for all major makes and models, except exotic luxury brands. To learn more about vehicle protection from autopom!, visit http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/ or call 1.800.724.8141 for a consultative, no-hassle free quote.

About autopom! autopom! is a BBB accredited, A+ rated marketer of vehicle protection plans offering vehicle service contracts in most states nationwide. In California, autopom! dba autopom! Insurance Services LLC (CA DOI Lic.#0I13220), sells mechanical breakdown insurance to California residents. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan designed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting http://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/.

autopom! for Automotive Peace of Mind



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.