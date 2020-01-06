Invoke to Sponsor and Present at Media Insights & Engagement Conference

Company to share expertise on how adding qualitative insights to data brings depth to the story

BOSTON, MASS, US, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invoke, the Big Qual Decisions™ leader empowering brands to make informed, real-time decisions, today announced that Wayne Goodreau, Principal Researcher, will present “Crafting a Compelling Research Story,” and Gigi Wang, CEO, will moderate a panel discussion on “Creating Narratives from Data” at the upcoming Media Insights & Engagement Conference, taking place January 27-29, 2020 in New Orleans.In addition to the presentation and panel discussion, scheduled for Monday, January 27 at 10:45 a.m. CST and Tuesday, January 28 at 2:00 p.m. CST, Invoke will also serve as an event sponsor.Ms. Wang will lead the conversation on how turning numbers and information into meaningful insights and a path forward is an art form in itself. The panel will also discuss how data can be turned into a compelling story, assist in maximizing business results, and ways it can help guide the creative process.The Media Insights & Engagement Conference is an annual opportunity for the media industry to re-connect and learn about the latest research methods for evaluating viewer engagement, sharing insights on turning data into decisions, and many other research trends across the entertainment industry.Join invoke at this event and enjoy a special 20% discount by using the VIP code MEDIA20INVOKE when you register. Use http://https://invoke.com/contact-us/ to schedule a one-on-one meeting or demo while at the conference.About InvokeInvoke is a recognized leader in real-time market research technology that enables deep qualitative analysis at large quantitative scale. Its patented software, along with its FutureView© media benchmark, is used by brands, media & entertainment companies and political stakeholders to test ads, names, product concepts, packaging and scripted/unscripted programming. Learn more at Invoke.com.* * *



