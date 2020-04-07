TV Streaming Becomes “Essential” in First Days of Coronavirus Crisis

Invoke® Online Study Reveals Consumers—Quarantined or Stuck at Home—Rely on Streaming Services Like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon to Entertain and Allay Fear

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Although they’re vitally concerned about potential health and financial issues as the COVID-19 outbreak spreads, Americans have escalated their reliance on streaming services for entertainment and diversion as they endure social distancing and stay indoors, the first in a series of Invoke Pulse studies of media consumption during the crisis has revealed.In a March 30 online session with over 100 Americans aged 18-54, Invoke—the Big Qual Decisions™ leader empowering brands to make informed, real-time decisions—found that a vast majority (67 percent) do not plan to decrease or alter their spending on streaming TV services as the crisis entered its second month.What’s more, the study found that 75% of respondents (80% of those age 35 and younger) are watching more streaming content than before the pandemic struck. Almost three-quarters (73%) said they prefer content from established services like Disney+, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Netflix. Less than half—46% of respondents—said that cost was the most important factor, right now, in deciding what to watch.“First and foremost, this initial Pulse session shows that all demographics rank their health and that of family and friends, along with the economy, as primary concerns,” noted Jennafer Stahl, VP of Research. “However, deeper probing found that people are turning to streaming content for light entertainment as an alternative to a diet of grim news coverage. This may mirror media consumption during the Great Depression, when Americans flocked to the movies for comedies, musicals, Westerns, and drama as a diversion from their day-to-day worries. This has made streaming services an essential part of their lives as they practice social distancing, work from home, or find themselves in a lockdown or quarantine.”Invoke, the original virtual solution that has been proven for over a decade, will conduct a series of Pulse studies during the pandemic to assess ongoing changes in media consumption among Americans. It will publish insights each week.“Invoke is the most powerful and proven real-time platform for analyzing consumer and viewer sentiment, testing content and concepts, and business-critical decision-making for media and entertainment companies and major brands. We are a completely virtual solution,” Stahl said. “During this crisis, we are helping clients with their business continuity strategies that will help them weather this storm and emerge stronger and more sustainable.”About InvokeInvoke is a recognized leader in real-time market research technology that enables deep qualitative analysis at large quantitative scale. Its patented software, along with its FutureView© media benchmark, is used by media & entertainment companies to test episodes, trailers, ads, and other scripted/unscripted programming . Invoke is a TPN/MPA partner. Learn more at Invoke.com.



