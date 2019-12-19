Invoke Introduces Real-Time Translations Delivering Value for Global Brands with Global Customers

Integrated Translation Capability Expands Global Reach and Impact; Removes Communication Barriers and Brings Scalable Solution to Brands Around the World

BOSTON, US, December 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOSTON, December 19, 2019 Invoke, the Big Qual Decisions™ leader empowering brands to make informed, consumer-driven decisions in real time, today announced the addition of real-time translations to its flagship qual/quant technology to provide the market research industry’s most global decision platform.Invoke TranslationsOne of many new enhancements to its platform, Invoke utilizes natural language processing and machine learning to offer translations in real time, enabling brands to run Invoke sessions in many countries and monitor the consumer feedback, in their own language, in real time. Twenty languages are supported: English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Hebrew, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish and Turkish.This real-time translation capability, launching this month, is already being widely praised among initial client users as a game-changer. Clients can conduct sessions simultaneously in multiple countries around the world while linguistically adapting to their customers in their preferred language. Invoke’s platform analyzes the translated responses in real time, thereby dramatically reducing the time and cost of waiting for long, open-ended questions to be translated.“Our clients are global brands, serving consumers all around the world. With the ability to accept unstructured data in any language, we are enriching the insights on which our clients base their strategic decisions,” said Gigi Wang, CEO, Invoke. “An ad created in English may not convey the same message in Spanish.”To learn more about how you can benefit from using the Invoke platform and real-time translations, visit https://invoke.com/contact-us/ About InvokeInvoke Solutions, Inc. is a recognized leader in real-time market research technology that enables deep qualitative analysis at large quantitative scale, empowering executives to make business-critical decisions in real time. Its patented software is used by media conglomerates & entertainment companies, global consumer & technology brands, and political stakeholders to test ads, names, product concepts, packaging, and scripted and unscripted programming. Learn more at Invoke.com.* * *



