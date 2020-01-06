Dealing With the Loneliness Epidemic Head-on

Sensei Koshin Paley Ellison, MFA, LMSW, DMIN, best-selling author/editor & nationally recognized spiritual teacher & psychotherapist Rebecca Newman, MSW, LCSW, psychotherapist and writer

Exposing the world to the serious loneliness epidemic and how individuals and companies are attacking it

As a skill, I firmly believe that distress tolerance is one of the most universally applicable strengths people can have, and I try to develop with my clients.” — Rebecca Newman, MSW, LCSW, a psychotherapist and writer

GREENWICH, CT, USA, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions, but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.The world continues to get smaller as technology closes the gap across towns, countries and continents and yet, people are finding themselves lonely.Catching up with Sensei Koshin Paley Ellison, MFA, LMSW, DMIN, best-selling author/editor & nationally recognized spiritual teacher & psychotherapist, Fotis Georgiadis jumped right in to the loneliness epidemic topic, an excerpt of which is below:Ok. it is not enough to talk about problems without offering possible solutions. In your experience, what are the 5 things each of us can do to help solve the Loneliness Epidemic. Please give a story or an example for each.The first solution is to slow down. Make a life in which you have time for reflection, even if it’s for a few minutes a day. Think to yourself, how am I doing? Am I living according to my values — are my thoughts, words, and actions reflecting what I value most? These are questions I ask myself each day, and to me, it’s wonderful and sometimes challenging to receive the answer.The second is to say hello and goodbye. Get to know your neighbors and the people in your neighborhood — the cashiers in the grocery store, the folks in the coffee shop, and so on. Learn their names. When you come into and leave your workplace, say hello and goodbye to your coworkers. Take these simple steps of basic civility to create a warmer culture in your life.The third is to ask people how they are. Then actually pause to hear the answer! Learn how to receive people and be curious about who they are, what they are struggling with, and what’s helpful for them. Allow others to do the same for you.The fourth is to serve your community. It could be the local food pantry or the library or school. Maybe you’re passionate about politics and want to register people to vote. Maybe you love the arts and want to serve in that way. Participate in making your community or neighborhood a more loving place, and experience how serving others is a way to connect with them.The fifth is to cultivate your “five.” This is more of a longterm goal. Who are the five people in your life who would show up for you, no matter what? If you already have those people, how are you nourishing those relationships? If you don’t have even a single one, how do you begin — without shame or self-judgment — what’s required to manifest those kinds of relationships? Read the rest of this solid interview here Continuing with the focus on the loneliness epidemic, Rebecca Newman, MSW, LCSW, psychotherapist and writer, talks with Fotis Georgiadis regarding solutions to this crisis that is affecting people worldwide.Ok. it is not enough to talk about problems without offering possible solutions. In your experience, what are the 5 things each of us can do to help solve the Loneliness Epidemic. Please give a story or an example for each.1. Reach out: This one seems simple, and yet, it is the most essential. If we want to solve the Loneliness Epidemic, it means we have to be vulnerable at times and reach out to others, even when it may not be convenient, or we are worried that they might not care to see us or make plans together.2. Make it count: When you do reach out, especially via social media, make sure you’re really trying to form a meaningful connection. If the quick zips back and forth aren’t for you, set time aside to remain connected to friends and loved ones from afar. Each type can be valuable — I have friends with whom I remain in touch through quick check-ins, those with whom I email to stay in touch weekly, and those with whom I have catch-up phone calls once a year or so. All of those modes are important to me, and I make sure to invest in each of them.3. Anything helps: Every comment or text cannot be a sweeping expression of affection and care, but something is better than nothing. Don’t feel ashamed if you feel like it’s been too long and they’re annoyed that they haven’t heard from you. Say something, anything, even just a simple hi!4. Keep your eyes peeled: Look for signs that people around you are struggling. If you’re noticing that someone seems more frequently sullen, struggling to make social connection, or slipping into depression, reach out and offer support.5. Take it out of the cloud: Prioritize spending time in person with your loved ones, as much as it is geographically and logistically possible. Hug each other, if that feels good to you! Physical connection and touch are essential parts of the human experience. Continue the interview here The word is spreading about this epidemic as people like Fotis Georgiadis continue to bring strong interviewees to the discussion round table with their stories and ideas for solutions.About Fotis GeorgiadisFotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.