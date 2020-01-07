Highline TV Prepares Cord-Cutters for 2020's Biggest Moments

Highline TV antennas can reach signals more than 100 miles away!

CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online HD antenna distributor Highline TV is prepping for a busy 2020 as consumers continue to cut the cord on cable.

“We know that more people are switching from big, expensive cable subscriptions to more app-based streaming options,” says Highline TV founder Michael Gordon. “We also know that many of those people forego their local programming to make that happen. We’re here to tell them that they can have both.”

Highline TV is an online retailer that offers consumers another option to get the channels they want. The company believes that 2020 will be a big year for TV. However, while many streaming services offer programs from over-the-air networks, they generally don’t offer local programming.

“Between the 2020 election cycle and the Olympics alone, there are millions of people who will be looking for content that they won’t be able to get through most streaming services,” says Gordon. “We want to remind them that antennas are an alternative to help them maintain access to the local programming they’ve gotten through their cable subscriptions in the past.”

The company offers multiple HD antennas with ranges of 25, 50 – even 150 miles. These TV antennas allow users to access major networks that broadcast over the air, but that are often not included with modern streaming packages. However, once consumers purchase antennas, they can receive broadcast TV signals for free without a monthly subscription. The company also created a special TV Signal Locator Map to give users the locations of TV antennas near them to ensure the strongest possible signal.

About Highline TV:

Highline TV is an online retailer dedicated to providing customers with free local TV through a selection of HD antennas. Find out more information at www.highlinetv.com.



