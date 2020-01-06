Arab African Council on Socioeconomic Development

Arab African Council on Socioeconomic Development (AACSED) Proposes the withdrawal of Recognition for the GNA in Libya

International recognition of the GNA should be withdrawn immediately by the UNSC and all other international organizations” — Dr. Mohamed Zayed PhD -Chairman AACSED

LONDON, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arab African Council on Socioeconomic Development (AACSED) Proposes the withdrawal of International organizations Recognition for the GNA in Libya as a diplomatic tool to deescalate potential major conflicts in the Libya and the Region due to the illegitimate foreign intervention of Turkey and others in the country.

The Chairman of the AACSED Dr. Mohamed Zayed, PhD suggested today in a statement that the best route to avert conflict is to Propose the withdrawal of International organizations Recognition for the GNA in Libya, as a diplomatic tool to deescalate potential major conflicts in the Libya and the Region, (due to the illegitimate foreign intervention of Turkey and others in the country).

Dr. Zayed Further Stated that "Peace can be better attained in Libya by a government which is not aligned with terrorist entities, or states that actively promote terrorist activity and funding, such as Qatar and Turkey. The GNA is clearly from the start a tool for illegitimate promotion of terrorist elements under the pretense that they are Security Militias".

In Conclusion Dr Zayed Stated "That the main threat to peace in the region is Major State Foreign Intervention and illegitimate or illegal interference in the affairs of Sovereign States and this behavior must be rejected by the international based on International Law"

"The Withdrawal of International Recognition of the GNA in Libya will have the immediate effect of Deescalation, and will avert the potential for a wider regional conflict."

"The United Nations Security Council has the authority and responsibility to act and the other international organizations should immediately follow with the decision to withdraw all international recognition for the GNA and any legitimacy provided by or through the UNSMIL Mission in Libya as well".



