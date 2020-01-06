Tailwind Technologies Inc. Acquires Quality Aircraft Accessories, Inc.

One Propeller Place, Piqua, OH 45356

PIQUA, OHIO, USA, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tailwind Technologies recently acquired Quality Aircraft Accessories, Inc. (QAA), an aftermarket stocking distributor for many general aviation accessory manufacturers, with a primary facility in Tulsa, Okla. and a growing location in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. In addition, QAA is an unlimited FAA Part 145 Class 1 and Class 2 Repair Station for piston engine and airframe accessories.

Tailwind Technologies, the parent company of Hartzell Propeller, Inc. and Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, will keep QAA's leadership team intact, including President Brett Benton, who will continue in that role. QAA will maintain its established locations in Oklahoma and Florida along with the company's skilled workforce. QAA works with many accessory manufacturers including Champion, Dukes Aerospace/Aero Fluid Products, Weldon Aerospace, Hartzell Engine Technologies, Precision Airmotive, Marvel Schebler, Tempest, Ametek/Drake Air, Lamar, Rapco, Inc, Aerospace Turbine Rotables and Kelly Aerospace.

"QAA will enhance Hartzell Engine Technologies (HET) aftermarket presence by providing a strong distribution capability and the direct ability to serve maintenance professionals and end users of HET's products," said Tailwind President James (Jim) W. Brown III. "Moreover, QAA's focus on the aftermarket along with their exceptional e-commerce skills will be a platform for future industry growth."

"As a part of Tailwind Technologies, QAA will be able to take advantage of our new parent company's expertise in improving operations through a focus on critical metrics," said QAA President Benton. "In addition, we see opportunities for the future by strategically developing content offerings."

About Quality Aircraft Accessories, Inc.

Quality Aircraft Accessories is an FAA Part 145 Class 1 and Class 2 Repair Station. With EASA approval, the company meets the needs of the general aviation industry worldwide from its Tulsa facility. In addition, its facility in Fort Lauderdale offers comparable capabilities. The company has the ability to overhaul most piston engine and airframe accessories in-house, and meet requirements for new, overhauled, exchange, repaired, remanufactured, or serviceable accessories. For more info go to https://www.qaa.com.

About Tailwind Technologies, Inc.

Tailwind Technologies Inc. has been an active acquirer of companies and product lines since 2004. It is organized to facilitate growth organically and through acquisitions. The ability to leverage talent and skills alongside the operating company's management team has been a successful formula for Tailwind. This approach empowers management and maintains the culture of the company. Tailwind prides itself on creating a smooth transition to new ownership since many of the company's acquisitions have been founder or founder family owned.

Tailwind's platform companies are held as subsidiaries and operate as stand-alone businesses with independent management teams. Tailwind seeks strategic add-ons to its portfolio. Tailwind's deep bench of operating talent mated to core competencies can be applied with the speed, flexibility and efficiency that a privately held business can deliver. For more info go to https://www.tailwindtechnologiesinc.com.



