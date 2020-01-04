See Sony Pictures Little Women Movie This Weekend

Sony Pictures Little Women

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In theaters now is Sony Pictures Little Women. Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author's alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. In Gerwig's take, the beloved story of the March sisters - four young women each determined to live life on her own terms -- is both timeless and timely. Portraying Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth March, the film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, with Timothée Chalamet as their neighbor Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee, and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.

DIRECTED BY

Greta Gerwig

SCREENPLAY BY

Greta Gerwig

BASED ON THE NOVEL BY

Louisa May Alcott

PRODUCED BY

Amy Pascal,

Denise Di Novi,

Robin Swicord

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS

Adam Merims,

Evelyn O’Neill,

Rachel O’Connor,

Arnon Milchan

CAST

Saoirse Ronan,

Emma Watson,

Florence Pugh,

Eliza Scanlen,

Laura Dern,

Timothée Chalamet,

Tracy Letts

