OnPage Corporation Celebrates Successful Year

Incident Alerting Vendor Receives Gartner Recognition and Releases New Capabilities

WALTHAM, MASS., UNITED STATES, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a Boston-based incident alert management and pager replacement vendor, today announced another successful year attributed to Gartner Research mentions, recognizing OnPage for its industry-leading alerting solution. The year also marked the launch of new OnPage capabilities, designed to further streamline healthcare and IT team workflows.

OnPage was mentioned in four 2019 Gartner reports including, clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C), IT service management (ITSM), superior IT performance and IT business continuity management. Gartner recognized OnPage for its persistent eight-hour alerting, HIPAA-compliant messaging, on-call schedules and alert escalations. This recognition solidifies OnPage’s ability to provide a robust alerting solution, ensuring that teams never miss critical alerts.

OnPage launched new features and out-of-the-box integrations in 2019. Administrator-user secure communications allow console administrators to initiate two-way exchanges with mobile users, enhancing team responsiveness. OnPage also released a mobile chat view, allowing teams to collaborate in a similar way to a chat app. Latest integrations include those with ticketing and scheduling systems, transforming their functionalities into automated alerts based on digitized, pre-defined on-call criteria.

OnPage achieved 15 percent growth in new business, providing its solution to customers in IT, healthcare, MSP support, government, IoT and other industries. Now, with additional integrations, and more in the pipeline, OnPage continues to deliver hyper growth, enabling clients to achieve digital transformation.

“I’m thankful for the OnPage team’s performance last year,” said OnPage CEO Judit Sharon. “It was a great year marked with high levels of customer retention, Gartner recognition, organizational growth and new business. I look forward to the new year, continuing to provide an exceptional alerting solution to prospective and existing customers.”

About OnPage

OnPage’s award-winning incident alert management system for IT, MSP and healthcare professionals provides the industry’s only ALERT-UNTIL-READ notification capabilities, ensuring that critical messages are never missed. OnPage enables organizations to get the most out of their digital investments, so that sensors, monitoring systems and people have a reliable way to escalate urgent notifications to the right person immediately.

OnPage’s escalation, redundancy and scheduling features make the system infinitely more reliable and secure than emails, text messages and phone calls. OnPage shrinks resolution time by automating the notification process, reducing human errors and prioritizing critical messages to ensure fast response times.

Whether to minimize IT infrastructure downtime or to reduce the response time of healthcare providers in life and death situations, organizations trust OnPage for all their secure, HIPAA-compliant, critical notification needs.

For more information, visit www.onpage.com or contact the company at marketing@onpagecorp.com or at (781) 916-0040.

