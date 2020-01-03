James Joyce Irish Pub & Eatery Wins Numerous Prestigious Awards, Including Coveted Tampa Bay Times Ultimate Bar Award

The James Joyce Irish Pub & Eatery

The pub is renowned on Trip Advisor and boasts some of the best burgers in America.

It is our commitment to quality that has acclaimed our pub as the burger spot in Tampa Bay, and possibly as a contender for the best burger in the country.” — Ryan Gougeon

TAMPA, FL, USA, January 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Joyce Irish Pub & Eatery is pleased to announce it has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the most coveted Tampa Bay Times Ultimate Bar Award.

The James Joyce Irish Pub & Eatery is an upscale Irish pub and eatery located in the history Ybor City district in Tampa, Florida. The pub features 50 craft beers on tap, a huge selection of Irish Whiskey and Premium Scotch, and mouth-watering Irish fare.

Recently, the pub was awarded the coveted Tampa Bay Times Ultimate Bar Award for an impressive 9th year in a row, spanning 2011-2019. Additionally, the pub won Trip Advisor’s Award of Excellence from 2015-2019, as well as Yelp’s Best Irish Fare in Tampa Bay Award.

“We are so honored to receive such prestigious awards for our commitment to excellence,” says Ryan Gougeon, mastermind behind James Joyce Irish Pub & Eatery. “We believe these awards were given to us because we have the best burgers and Craft beer selection in America. It is our commitment to quality that has acclaimed our pub as the burger spot in Tampa Bay, and possibly as a contender for the best burger in the country.”

The chefs at James Joyce Irish Pub & Eatery start with premium fresh Angus beef (never frozen), grilled to preference. The business solely uses fresh toppings, including a freshly baked brioche bun, and adds their signature Jameson Irish Whiskey BBQ sauce, made in-house.

“The only way to ensure quality and a superior product are for owners to be involved, constantly testing their products,” states Gougeon. “Additionally, owners should continuously be getting customer feedback and ensuring patrons receive superior customer service in a clean, well-run environment.”

James Joyce Irish Pub & Eatery is located at 1724 E 8th Ave, Ybor City, Florida.

For more information about the company, please visit www.jamesjoyceybor.com.

About the Company

James Joyce Irish Pub & Eatery is an award-winning establishment which recently celebrated 22 years in business on March 17th, 2019.

The eatery features live Irish acts, such as the internationally known Black Velvet Band from Ireland, and Clover’s Revenge, another internationally known act renowned for their raucous brand of speed-folk Irish music.



