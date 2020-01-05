Ready for the rise of the ‘new nomad’, Outpost debuts its third coliving and coworking location in Bali

Outpost Ubud Penestanan Coliving & Coworking

BALI, INDONESIA, January 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As digital nomads make way for the rise of the ‘new nomad’ – defined by Outpost Co-founder David Abraham as the next major wave of remote professionals – Outpost is opening its third coliving and coworking destination on the island.Outpost Ubud Penestanan completes the Bali trifecta alongside Outpost Ubud and Outpost Canggu, making the brand the largest coliving and coworking provider on the island. Located in the accessible, central Ubud village of Penestanan, Outpost Ubud Penestanan will welcome new nomads from 20 January 2020.New nomads are next-generation travelers who want to live, work and explore idyllic destinations for weeks, months or more, with a focus on community, experiences, and personal and professional growth opportunities. All these ambitions can be realized at the fast-growing Asian brand’s newest destination.“Powerful socio-economic trends are driving the growth of the remote lifestyle, and we predict that there’ll be a market of 400 million new nomads by the 2030s,” said Abraham. “The profile of our membership is diverse and a true cross-section of nationalities and ages. They are not just backpackers-with-a-laptop anymore.”The group’s first ‘all in one’ location on the island, Outpost Ubud Penestanan combines coliving and coworking, with F&B and wellness areas to be launched later in 2020. The space was voted one of the best coliving developments in the world by architecture magazine Dezeen in 2016. Formerly operated by Roam Coliving, Outpost Ubud Penestanan was designed by leading architect and Outpost advisor Alexis Dornier, who has reinvented the space to integrate expanded communal working and living areas. It boasts 24 coliving rooms, 68 workstations, large air-conditioned and open air spaces, a communal kitchen and pool, and spectacular jungle views.With its community-centered ethos, professional and personal development events, and comprehensive facilities supporting a long-term remote professional lifestyle, the brand is now the first in Asia providing an end-to-end solution for new nomads.The brand’s Cambodia location is on the move, with an opening planned mid-year, and new locations are currently being scouted across the Asia Pacific region as the brand plans further expansion.ABOUT OUTPOSTOutpost is a next-generation hospitality brand delivering exceptional coworking, coliving, community, and travel services for location-independent professionals and companies. Operating with a disruptive, asset-lite model, Outpost transforms underperforming hotel properties into boutique communal working and living spaces. The brand shares the same energy and passion as its members to create a different model for living that centers around the values of exploration, growth, and connection. Outpost opened its flagship coworking and coliving space in Ubud, Bali in 2016, and has since expanded on the island and in Cambodia. For more information visit http://www.destinationoutpost.co



