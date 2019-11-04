Launching Current: New Asian-fusion Social Club & Kitchen to electrify Ubud’s social scene

Current - Social Club & Kitchen Cocktails at Current

UBUD, BALI, INDONESIA, November 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Current, a brand new social club and kitchen, has opened its doors in Ubud’s trendy Nyuh Kuning neighborhood, home to a thriving restaurant and coworking scene.The mastermind behind Current, successful Indonesian chef and entrepreneur Joshira Yugopradana, calls the new venue: “A place for Ubud to get down with its casual-sexy self.” Current is the ideal place to hang out between home and work (or play!), with a menu to match.“We’ve designed it as a place for the Ubud community to socialize and meet-up over great food, unique cocktails and cool events,” says Yugopradana. “We’ll be hosting everything from low-key movie nights and guest speakers, to special guest DJ sets and Gin & Tonic Happy Hours. We believe Ubud really needs a buzzy new hang-out space.”Open from breakfast ‘til late, Current serves up a full breakfast and lunch/dinner menu plus high voltage cocktail list. Inspired by Bali’s wealth of fresh produce, Current uses local, organic ingredients to create a menu that puts a twist on Western and Asian classics.It’s East-meets-West with dishes like breakfast bao buns with house-cured bacon and Kitamani-coffee-braised short ribs. There’s a focus on share plates – including Tokyo Disco Fries with bonito, octopus and okonomiyaki sauce, and Wonton Nachos where guac meets chicken karaage. The Local AF smoothie bowl is a homage to Bali: packed with snake fruit, mangosteen, jackfruit, pandan jelly and palm molasses.Yugopradana’s restaurants Laramona and Don U have been a fixture on the Ubud landscape for their creative and delicious fare. Yugopradana says: “In creating the menu, I’ve been really inspired by the simplicity of Mediterranean cooking, and the complexity of Asian ingredients and techniques.”Current’s cocktail list is also designed to surprise at a very affordable price. With a locally-sourced arak distilled from red rice, the I Wanna Jamu With You, Bali Mule and Monkey Warrior cocktails highlight Indonesia’s famous liquor. The non-alcoholic options are equally strong. The 100% organic arabica, single-origin coffee blend is sourced from a local Kintimani farmer and the beans are roasted fresh in-house daily in the kitchen’s custom roaster.Current’s Grand Opening Party will launch the venue with a jolt on Friday, November 15th, from 5–10 pm. The launch will feature a special guest DJ, plus an electric launch menu and build-your-own Gin & Tonic Bar.Browse the menus or – better yet – come in to try for yourself._________________High-resolution photosDetailsAddress: Jl. Nyuh Bojog, MAS, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571Open: 7 days / 0730–2300Instagram: @letsgetcurrent



