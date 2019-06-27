Outpost acquires iconic Bali coliving property, expanding lifestyle network for digital nomads

New Outpost Ubud Penestanan coliving and coworking location - former iconic Roam property.

Hospitality brand, Outpost, launches a fourth coliving/coworking destination in Bali. The expansion solidifies Outpost as the frontrunner of lifestyle networks.

BALI, INDONESIA, June 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hospitality brand, Outpost, launches a fourth coliving/coworking destination. The expansion solidifies Outpost as the frontrunner in creating a hospitality network geared towards Millennials. The new location opens September 2019.Outpost’s third hub in Bali - the iconic former Roam coliving property is honored as one of the six best coliving properties in the world. The 24-key property was purposely built to meet the needs of location independent professionals with coliving and coworking existing under the same roof. Outpost will offer its custom packages for groups and individuals while guests will have access to rooftop coworking space, curated fitness classes, a communal kitchen and pool.The increase of Millennials in the workforce is behind a growing demand for live/work destinations. According to MBO research, nearly five million people in the U.S. describe themselves as nomads. An additional 42 million want to be location independent by 2021, equating to 13% of the population. Traditional corporates like PwC have picked up on this trend and are promoting remote work to attract talent. Outpost will capitalize on this demand for productive live/work destinations as the Millennial workforce increases to 75% of the global workforce in 2025.“Meeting this growth is about understanding the unique needs of the next generation traveler. We give both companies and individuals opportunities to explore, to grow - both personally and professionally - and to form enriching connections, all while enjoying paradise,” says Outpost co-founder, Bryan Stewart. “We give them a chance to live the dream.”About OutpostOutpost is a next generation hospitality brand delivering exceptional coworking, coliving, community, and travel services for location independent professionals and companies. Operating with a disruptive, asset-lite model, Outpost transforms underperforming hotel properties into boutique communal working and living spaces. The brand shares the same energy and passion as its members to create a different model for living that centers around the values of exploration, growth, and connection. Outpost opened its flagship coworking and coliving space in Ubud, Bali in 2016, and has since expanded in Cambodia and Bali. For more information visit www.destinationoutpost.co



