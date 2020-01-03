Dean Cain, Executive Producer of “Hate Among Us”, Sheds Light on the Growing Rate of Anti-Semitic Incidents

Dean Cain Hate Among Us

“This kind of hate is not natural. It is taught.” – Dean Cain, Executive Producer of “Hate Among Us”.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four possible anti-Semitic incidents occurred over two days in New York in the last week of December, all during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. The first incident happened Monday morning of December 23, 2019, when a 65-year-old man told police he was punched and kicked by another man who yelled "F*** you, Jew," according to the New York Police Department. The incident occurred in the vicinity of East 41st Street and 3rd Avenue, about two blocks away from Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan. Dean Cain, Executive Producer of a new film about the rise of anti-Semitism called “Hate Among Us”, has a few words on the matter of such incidents on the rise.

“I will say that our film, ‘Hate Among Us’, illustrates that anti-Semitism is on the rise here in the United States, in Europe, and all over the world. The recent events in NYC illustrate this terrible situation," states Dean Cain.

“Hate Among Us” depicts unique perspectives on anti-Semitism from young and old alike. Viewpoints include those from Jews and non-Jews, and from those within historic Jewish neighborhoods in Europe, to the streets of Charlottesville and Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue massacre. The narrative connects real stories of current survivors of violent anti-Semitism to those of the holocaust. The powerful film illustrates how renewed intolerance is taking root in communities, institutions & universities, with far reaching consequences around the world.

“The more incidents I hear about which involve hate against Jews, or ANYONE for their race, sex, religion, or sexual preference, just makes me shake my head,” continues Dean Cain. “This kind of hate is not natural. It is taught. And we as a society, as parents and educators, are not doing our jobs - teaching our children about the effects of hate.”

Executive Producers Dean Cain and Montel Williams have managed to shed light on today's global rise of anti-Semitism with the new film, along with its hateful and consequential effects on the lives of all people, and its complicated motivations.

“It may start with the Jews, but it never ends with the Jews,” concludes Dean Cain.

Moved to bring more awareness to the myriad of issues surrounding hate crimes - especially those perpetuated by religion, the producers artfully educate the viewing audience on the history of anti-Semitism, some of the tragic and unspeakable events of recent times including the Charlottesville demonstrations, Pittsburg’s Tree of Life attack, the attack at the Chabad synagogue in San Diego and the pervasive and growing anti-Jewish & anti-Israel BDS movement.

“Incredibly, in this day and age of “wokeness”, Anti-Semitic incidents are once again on the rise,” explains Producer Dean Cain, “and open assaults against Jews continue. It’s time to educate people, shine a light upon this outrage, and stand up to this hate.”

--------------------------------------------

“Hate Among Us” was created in memory of Mireille Knoll, a holocaust survivor, loving mother and grandmother. The film interviews her surviving sons and granddaughters, and describes how Mireille survived the Holocaust only to be murdered in 2018 by two radicalized Muslim assailants, stabbing her 11 times before setting her on fire. One of the assailants had known her since he was a child.

“In 2019, hate is again on the march,” reflects Producer Montel Williams, “we made this film because the best defense to hate is truth. Too often, people of good will remain silent in the face of hate and my hope is this film will empower them to take action.”

The producers of 'Hate Among Us’ believe that it is imperative to educate today's youth and any who may be unaware of these new atrocities in a hope to inspire all to raise their collective voices and stop the hatred now. We should never stop striving for an ideal world wherein all human beings are free to live their chosen lives without fear of persecution.

“It’s time to educate all on the consequences of hate, vow to change our ways and end the indignity and suffering of anti-Semitism. History tends to repeat itself! ‘Hate Among Us’ offers us an opportunity to reflect and try to change that for once!” – The Hate Among Us Team

Hate Among Us Trailer: https://vimeo.com/358183811



