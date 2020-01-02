David Hunter Law Provides Tips for Motorists Charged with Holiday DWI

Criminal Defense Attorney: David Hunter

Most DWI charges of the year occur during the busy holiday season.

Finding the best DWI attorney is crucial to the quick resolution of your DWI case.” — David Hunter

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned law firm, David Hunter Law Firm, is providing valuable tips to motorists who find themselves charged by the police with a DWI during the holiday season.Based in Sugar Land, Texas, David Hunter Law Firm is a criminal defense attorney specializing in DWI (driving while intoxicated) charges. The firm’s leading attorney, David Hunter, is well known in the area as a lawyer who goes above and beyond to ensure cases are handled properly, no matter the conviction.“Being charged with a DWI during the holidays can be devastating for you and your family,” says Hunter. “If you find yourself in need of a qualified DWI attorney and criminal defense lawyer who will fight for you, your rights, and your freedom, then look no further. I will use my experience, knowledge, and skills to ensure you get the legal fight you deserve.”According to David Hunter Law Firm, DWI is a misdemeanor for drivers over 21 with a BAC of 0.08 or higher. The charge carries steep punishments, fines, and even a license suspension if found guilty.“Finding the best DWI attorney is crucial to the quick resolution of your DWI case,” states Hunter. “Failure to act quickly and knowledgeably in response to standard law enforcement procedures can lead to loss of your license, or even land you in jail.”To help motorists who are charged with a holiday DWI, Hunter is encouraging drivers to find a DWI attorney that not only knows the laws and penalties but also understands how to fight them on their behalf.As a former judge and prosecutor, DWI attorney, David Hunter, has the knowledge and skills to keep several steps ahead of cases at all times.For more information about David Hunter Law Firm, or to contact him for a free consultation, please visit their website at https://www.davidhunterlawfirm.com/ About the CompanyDavid Hunter Law Firm serves clients in Sugar Land, Richmond, Katy, Rosenberg, and Missouri City.Hunter provides potential clients with free consultations and vows to fight aggressively for any case and empower clients to make the best legal decisions possible.



