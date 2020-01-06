ZKTECO OUTDOOR FACIAL RECOGNITION TERMINAL MAKES SSI 2019 TOP 30 TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS LIST

ZKTeco, is proud to announce that Security Sales & Integration has ranked its SF1008-WP amongst the Top 30 Technology Innovations of 2019.

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZKTeco, a leading provider of biometric and RFID security solutions, is proud to announce that Security Sales & Integration has ranked its latest face recognition reader amongst the Top 30 Technology Innovations of 2019.

ZKTeco model SF1008-WP is a high-speed face recognition reader used primarily in hands-free access control and time & attendance applications. Its IP68 (dust & water resistance) and IK04 (vandal resistance) ratings ensure its uninterrupted operation even in harsh outdoor weather and high-crime operating environments. SF1008-WP can also operate in very bright lighting conditions (< 50,000 Lux).

Its high-speed algorithm can store & match up to 50,000 users in less than 0.3 seconds. It also has an anti-spoofing engine that can withstand almost all types of fake photo attacks. SF1008-WP has an easy-to-navigate 8-inch touch screen which makes programming very simple & convenient. Users can either be enrolled directly on the SF1008-WP or remotely from the convenience of any computer or handheld device with a camera.

ZKTeco USA CEO Larry Reed noted: “SF1008-WP is the 5th ZKTeco product to be ranked in the SSI Top 30 Innovations in past 7 years. I am extremely proud of our R&D. Their technology achievements never cease to amaze me. We were one of the very first developers of multi-biometric stand-alone readers almost 10 years ago. And now in response to growing market demand, we proudly introduce our outdoor-rated face recognition technology with live face detection so that customers can now secure perimeter doors, gates & turnstiles with greater security & convenience and traffic throughput.

About ZKTeco: ZKTeco is a leading global provider of biometric and RFID security and visitor management solutions. Product offerings include Biometric & RFID access control panels & readers, Elevator Controllers, Long-range Readers, Walk-through and Handheld Metal Detectors, Turnstiles, X-Ray Package scanners and biometric smart door locks. ZKTeco designs specialized products for specific markets and provides local support to all its customers. Its U.S. facility includes a large experience center and warehouse along with local sales and service support. ZKTeco is synonymous with technical innovation, quality, speed-to-market, and reliability. For more information, please visit zktecousa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.