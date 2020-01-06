There were 484 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,178 in the last 365 days.

ZKTECO OUTDOOR FACIAL RECOGNITION TERMINAL MAKES SSI 2019 TOP 30 TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS LIST

ZKTeco, is proud to announce that Security Sales & Integration has ranked its SF1008-WP amongst the Top 30 Technology Innovations of 2019.

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZKTeco, a leading provider of biometric and RFID security solutions, is proud to announce that Security Sales & Integration has ranked its latest face recognition reader amongst the Top 30 Technology Innovations of 2019.

ZKTeco model SF1008-WP is a high-speed face recognition reader used primarily in hands-free access control and time & attendance applications. Its IP68 (dust & water resistance) and IK04 (vandal resistance) ratings ensure its uninterrupted operation even in harsh outdoor weather and high-crime operating environments. SF1008-WP can also operate in very bright lighting conditions (< 50,000 Lux).

Its high-speed algorithm can store & match up to 50,000 users in less than 0.3 seconds. It also has an anti-spoofing engine that can withstand almost all types of fake photo attacks. SF1008-WP has an easy-to-navigate 8-inch touch screen which makes programming very simple & convenient. Users can either be enrolled directly on the SF1008-WP or remotely from the convenience of any computer or handheld device with a camera.

ZKTeco USA CEO Larry Reed noted: “SF1008-WP is the 5th ZKTeco product to be ranked in the SSI Top 30 Innovations in past 7 years. I am extremely proud of our R&D. Their technology achievements never cease to amaze me. We were one of the very first developers of multi-biometric stand-alone readers almost 10 years ago. And now in response to growing market demand, we proudly introduce our outdoor-rated face recognition technology with live face detection so that customers can now secure perimeter doors, gates & turnstiles with greater security & convenience and traffic throughput.

About ZKTeco: ZKTeco is a leading global provider of biometric and RFID security and visitor management solutions. Product offerings include Biometric & RFID access control panels & readers, Elevator Controllers, Long-range Readers, Walk-through and Handheld Metal Detectors, Turnstiles, X-Ray Package scanners and biometric smart door locks. ZKTeco designs specialized products for specific markets and provides local support to all its customers. Its U.S. facility includes a large experience center and warehouse along with local sales and service support. ZKTeco is synonymous with technical innovation, quality, speed-to-market, and reliability. For more information, please visit zktecousa.com

Melanie Claus
ZKTeco USA
8625052101
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.