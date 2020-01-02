Revolutionising Singapore’s STEAM Movement with Fun-Filled Educational Subscription Boxes for the New Year

STEAM Alive! Subscription Box

ALL NEW STEAM Alive! Subscription Box - STEAM Magazines coupled with educational craft toys to put the fun back in learning.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curriculum Planning and Development (Singapore) Pte Ltd, a premier education consultancy firm in Singapore, has developed its very own STEAM Alive! Box for children aged 4 to 12 years old.This innovative solution offers a hands-on approach to learning, through the inclusion of STEAM magazines and educational craft toys; promising to take learning to a whole new level.STEAM is an interdisciplinary approach that integrates Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. By exposing students to STEAM and giving them opportunities to explore related concepts, learners are able to integrate these disciplines into a cohesive learning paradigm, and explore how these concepts are applicable in the real-world.For the 4 to 8-year olds, STEAM Explorers magazine offers an early start to STEAM learning and teaching, effectively maximising a child’s potential and preparedness for school and life. Each issue is packed with a broad variety of topics, as well as interactive and fun experiments!For the 9 to 12-year olds, STEAM Matters magazine has been specially designed to stimulate creative and critical thinking skills, expose learners to real-world application, and to instil FUN! Each issue is packed with a wide array of articles, striking images and stories, as well as entertaining activities and quizzes!Magazines and box subscriptions are currently available for sale on their website, Shopee, and Qoo10.More information is available at http://cpdsingapore.com About Curriculum Planning and Development (Singapore) Pte LtdCurriculum Planning and Development (Singapore) Pte Ltd is made up of a team of qualified and accomplished professionals, who are cognizant of the latest pedagogy and innovative trends in curriculum development, teaching and planning.The company specialises in curriculums for licensing, and has published more than 200 academic and assessment books which are distributed across major and independent bookstores around the world. In accordance with moving education forward into the digital era, innovative programming and coding solutions have been developed as well.For more information, please visit http://cpdsingapore.com



