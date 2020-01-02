Fallon Ward’s, Happy Harry Gets His First Haircut

Happy Harry Gets His First Haircut by Fallon Ward

Book helps put the youngest of first-time barbershop customers at ease

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Fallon Ward has been on a mission to make the barbershop experience for children a more comfortable one. The South Carolina author is using her book, “ Happy Harry Gets His First Haircut ,” to do so.Ward says the children’s book is the true story of her son’s first haircut. It was written with the aim of creating therapeutic and calming moments during a child’s first trip to a barbershop. She added that the book can serve as a liaison for children and their first experience because it’s a comforting mechanism for boys who may be anxious.“I decided to tell this story because no one else has done so, and I felt that it was extremely important,” explained Fallon Ward. “Never seen a book for African American boys that addresses their first haircut. It's a significant part of their lives.”“Harry” is the name of the main character and was inspired by the memories of the author’s childhood friend, Harry Phelps. Colorful and captivating illustrations of the story’s characters depict the Harry exemplifying bravery while going through the process of getting his first haircut.The author says that barbershop owners see the value of this book. She aims to get “Happy Hairy Gets His First Haircut” into barbershops across the country.“This trailblazing book is valuable beyond measure. It belongs in just about every barbershop in America,” stated Fran Briggs , Publicist to Fallon Ward. “To make sure that happens, the author is inviting sponsors and partners to assist her in that endeavor.”For additional information about the book, call Fallon Ward,(864) 344-5060. For bookings and sponsorship opportunities, contact Fran Briggs at FranBriggs@aol.com Happy Harry Gets His First Haircut is available now at Amazon and selective book stores.Book DetailsTitle: Happy Harry Gets His First HaircutPaperback: 24 pagesPublisher: Fallon Ward (February 25, 2019)Language: EnglishISBN-10: 0578216256 ISBN-13: 978-0578216256Product Dimensions: 8.5 x 0.1 x 8.5 inchesShipping Weight: 3.5 ounces



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.