Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Overview

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $2.7 billion at a rate of about 15.8% through 2022. The rising number of patients with chronic diseases, increasing need for monitoring, and projected shortfall in the number of nurses in the near future increases the growth of remote patient monitoring devices and equipment. However, hospitals and healthcare professionals resisting the adoption of remote patient monitoring systems are limiting the market.

The remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market consists of sales of remote patient monitoring devices and equipment and related services. Remote patient monitoring devices and equipment allow a patient to use a mobile medical device for undergoing a routine test and send the test data to a healthcare expert in real-time.

The global remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market is segmented into heart monitors, breath monitors, hematology monitors, and multi - parameter monitors.

By Geography - The global remote patient monitoring devices and equipment is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market accounts for the largest share in the global remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market.

Trends In The Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market

Remote patient monitoring device manufacturers are increasingly integrating IoT and wireless technology with remote patient monitoring devices to efficiently diagnose and treat medical conditions. This includes multi sensor systems implanted or embedded into the skin, consisting of a sensor that transmits data for real time monitoring of the patient’s medical condition.

Potential Opportunities In The Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market

With increase in positive economic outlook, increasing population, and increasing awareness about healthcare, the scope and potential for the global remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Philips Healthcare, Honeywell, GE Healthcare, Medtronic and Boston Scientific.

Markets Covered: global remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market

Data Segmentations: remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Organizations Covered: Philips Healthcare, Honeywell, GE Healthcare, Medtronic and Boston Scientific

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market customer information, remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market product/service analysis – product examples, remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Industry: the report explains a number of strategies for companies in the remote patient monitoring devices and equipment market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment Sector: The report reveals where the global remote patient monitoring devices and equipment industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

