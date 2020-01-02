Fran Briggs Announces The Best of Winter Reading, 2019

Fran Briggs, American Journalist

Genres include mystery, health, romance, inspirational, humor, science-fiction, finances, and non-fiction

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you’re in search of the perfect reading list this season, The Best of Winter, 2019, has your selections. American journalist, Fran Briggs recently recognized ten authors and their books for being among the honorees. The annual promotion shines the light on writers from Los Angeles, to New York; and Canada to the U.K."Winter will always be a remarkable season for reading," stated Briggs. “Readers can cozy-up with a warm beverage and enjoy unpredictable plots, gratifying narratives, and story lines that make the magic happen.”The list is organized by title; publisher; author’s name; a short synopsis, and a link for additional information and purchase. The genres include mystery; health; romance; inspirational; humor; science-fiction; finances and non-fiction. The numerical order does not coincide with ranking.1. Weather War by Jim Ward (Amazon) Archaeologist Orla appears in Arkansas after a Navy drone crash unearths an ancient civilization circa 1250. https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1094674060 2. Drain ThatPain (Amazon) by Joanna Cameron Drain ThatPain presents a new concept-a holistic energy technique for chronic pain elimination using active imagination. http://www.drainthatpain.com 3. The Elusive Purple Gang: Detroit's Kosher Nostra (Wheatmark Inc.) by Gregory A. Fournier During Prohibition, the Purple Gang was the only Jewish gang to dominatethe rackets for an entire city—Detroit, MI. https://gregoryafournier.com 4. Sussex County Hauntings and Other Strange Phenomena (KDP) by Eleanor Wagner Who would think Sussex County is haunted? Did the dead rise only to return to their beloved hometown? Or did they leave at all? www.eleanorwagnerblog.com 5. Mi Barrio (Writers of the Round Table Press) by Dr. Robert Renteria A hard-hitting comic book inspires kids to do more around the house, do better in school, hang out with the right crowds, and believe in themselves. http://www.fromthebarrio.com/mibarrio 6. With Eyes Turned Skyward (CreateSpace) by Gregory Stravinski After the world has succumbed to global warming and the melting of polar ice, much of the surviving population survives in airborne communities aboard gargantuan zeppelins the size of aircraft http://www.amazon.com 7. The Trilogy (NubianSage Media) by Clarence Chavis Young Samuel's gift is too complicated for him to understand, as he matures, the gift will be vital to saving his inner city Baltimore neighborhood and region. http://a.co/30KFmhT 8. Tougher Than the Rest (Avalanche Ranch Press LLC) by Shirleen Davies A passionate, fast-paced untamed western and historical romance. http://www.amazon.com 9. 30 Days to Taming Your Finances (Harvest House) by Deborah PeguesCovers the emotional and practical side of putting finances in order www.confrontingissues.com/products.php 10. Requesting a Friend (Write Left Entertainment) by Daud Jadi A modern day love story and battle of the sexes, set in an online roasting room. https://www.daudjadi.com



