Why Actress, Lauren “Lolo” Spencer Deserves an Oscar Nomination?

It matters not whether or not we are disabled or not, what connects us all is our humanity” — Gail Gibson, President, MIMPA

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT: GPR – (323) 799-6266Email: Gail@gibsonpublicrelations.comWhy Actress, Lauren “Lolo” Spencer Deserves an Oscar Nomination?The Multicultural International Motion Picture Association asks the hard questions to The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences regarding Actress, Lauren “Lolo” Spencer in her breakout role as the first African-American disabled lead female in “Give Me Liberty”, a wild ride, according to several film critics. Not since “Rocky” has a film received so many wonderful reviews. Will Oscar ignore this performance and other small budgeted independent films because, “Oscar’s So Rich”? Is there a place in Hollywood for disabled actors?If we focus on the fact that this is Actress, Lauren “Lolo” Spencer’s first feature role, there is one thing that cannot be ignored, she delivers on all fronts in “Give Me Liberty”, and captivates the viewer with her abilities with such honesty in her role as Tracy the film’s leading female role, stated MIMPA President, Gail Gibson. Lolo, as she is fondly referred to, plays opposite Actor, Chris Galust, and other cast members who are virtually unknown.Lauren braved the cold of Milwaukee, Wisconsin against all odds to make it clear that disabled artist exist and have a place in Hollywood. Stricken with ALS at the age of 14, Lauren Spencer has turned her disability into advocacy for the disabled, as she demonstrates on a daily basis her life with this disease, and although wheel-chair bound, watching her YouTube Channel “SittingPrettyLolo” or her Instagram “it’sLoloLove” have both garnered her a following, making her a champion and inspiration in the eyes of thousands of followers, proving that whether we are disabled or not, the one thing that connects us all, is that we are human.Nominated for her role in “Give Me Liberty” in the Best-Supporting Actress category at the upcoming Film Independent Spirit Awards, where the movie has also garnered nods in three additional categories, Best Actor, Best Editor, and the Cassavetes Award, and she is slated to receive the Trailblazer Award at MIMPA’s 11th Annual Lady in Red Diamond Rose Awards Gala for her advocacy and her role in Give Me Liberty, February 21, 2020 in Beverly Hills.Described by Manohla Dargis of the New York Times as hilarious, poignant, completely delightfully unpredictable”, it follows medical transport driver Vic, who agrees to deliver his Russian grandfather and émigré friends to a funeral, disrupting scheduled clients, particularly Tracy, a young black woman with ALS, played by Lauren “Lolo” Spencer. Vic’s day goes from hectic to off-the-rails as their collective ride becomes a hilarious, compassionate, intersectional portrait of America, that “celebrates the connective tissue of humanity” and “reaffirms the resilience of the American Dream”.The ultra-low budget underdog of a film was made with non-professional local cast and shot entirely on location in Milwaukee, America’s most segregated city. “Give Me Liberty” premiered at and opened the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, also the 2019 Cannes Film Festival where it was received with an over 10-minute ovation. The film has been released in a number of countries, including France, where it has been playing to great critical and audience acclaim on 100 screens for five straight weeks.Manohla Dargis describes, “Give Me Liberty” as “A JOLT OF A MOVIE, AN ANARCHIC DEADPAN COMEDY THAT EVOLVES INTO A ROMANCE JUST AROUND THE TIME THE STORY EXPLODES…. IT’S IRRESISTABLE”, while Variety calls it, “A BOISTEROUS, FREEWHEELING JOYRIDE”. RogerEbert.com hails it as, “ELECTRIC, A FRESH ALL-AMERICAN CROWD-PLEASER” and The Hollywood Reporter praised it as “EXHILARATING! ONE OF THE BEST OF SUNDANCE…. REAFFIRMS THE RESILIANCE OF THE AMERICAN DREAM”. –these are just a few of the worldwide reviews garnered by this incredible cast thus far, which makes it a “MUST SEE”.The film features and includes a cast with some disabled individuals and stars, one of them being “Lauren “Lolo” Spencer”. RogerEbert.com put “Lauren “Lolo” Spencer on the list of ten best performances at Sundance, calling it “ONE OF THE MOST MEMORABLE…A SCENE STEALING STRAIGHT WOMAN AGAINST THE CHAOS OF THE OTHER RIDERS ON THE VAN”For more information or interviews please contact Gail Gibson, Gibson Public Relations at (323) 799-6266 or visit www.mimpa.org , Email: gail@gibsonpublicrelations.com For Multicultural International Motion Picture Association visit www.mimpa.org

Give Me Liberty Official Trailer



