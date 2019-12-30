Offline Shopper Magazine serves those without internet

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- What started out as a resource guide for free products and services for people in prison has pivoted into a magazine serving a much more diverse population.A surprising number of Americans don't have or don't use the internet. Many seniors like my sister, do not use their computer often enough or simply cannot remember which sequence of buttons to push in order to effectively navigate their computers. Each time they fail to cut and paste, it is a frustrating reminder of how bad their memory has become.Then there are over two million citizens in prison, some with limited access to email on prison issued tablets, but, still no internet access. The third population group is the unbanked, those without proper credit scores to qualify for $1,200 cell phones and $300.00 a month cable bills.All of the vendors listed accept contact and orders via snail mail, phone or email.Offline Shopper offers a wide selection, over two hundred business, from personal assistants, personal shoppers, to Bible classes, legal research, to book buyers, can't find that book you want? No problem.One of the new categories in artists resources for those offline artists.The majority of independent vendors listed have been vetted by the magazine. Offline Shopper is also prison friendly, meaning it is allowed into prisons. And, many of the vendors listed offer prison approved products and services.Mail:Prison Living MagazineP. O. Box 10302Glendale, AZ 85318Web: Prisonlivingmagazine.comPhone: (602) 384-7591



