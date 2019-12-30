NEW PRISON REFORM RESOURCE - IN PRINT

GLENDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prison Living Magazine will release a special edition: Offline Shopper (February 2020)Not available online is the first thing we notice about this publication. Next is that nearly every resource contains a snail mail address for people in prison to contact. People in real jails and prisons (as opposed to those portrayed on television) are stripped of all their personal electronics. Only those who can afford personal assistants on the street have uncensored internet access. Yes, the past few years, some prisons have experimental tablet programs that offer inmates Chinese type censored email service through prison controlled servers, but still no direct internet access, no Google, hence the importance of a resource in print with current snail mail addresses.Offline Shopper offers around 250 resources, half are for free products and services. The other half are for paid services and products form companies experienced in servicing people in prison.For more information, contact Prison Living MagazineOffline Shopper EditionP. O. Box 10302Glendale, AZ 85318Phone: (602) 384-7591web: Prisonlivingmagazine.comemail: media@prisonlivingmagazine.com



