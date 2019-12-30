FEMALE ARTISTS IN PRISON FEATURED IN KICKSTARTER PROJECT by George Kayer

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prison Living Press has come up with a unique way to assist female artists in prison sell their creative work. With enough backers, the project will collect the works of the best female artists (in prison), create a catalog for commercial buyers, print it and mail it to 1,000 to 3,000 buyers.America's Best Female Artists: in prison, prison reform project is also about saving the lives of an at risk population of inmate women artists. Statistically, two of the higher risk population groups for suicide are artists and inmates. Combine the two circumstances and artistic people in prison are at extreme risk for suicideSpeaking from personal experience, I assure you that being provided a serious opportunity for recognition and or income for reentry, or to provide life's necessities for ones children is a huge event for someone on the cusp of giving up. Opportunities like this do save lives.The project is scheduled to be posted the first part of January.George Kaye is an author and editor with Prison Living MagazineEmail: george@prisonlivingmagazine.com



