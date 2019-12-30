FEMALE ARTISTS IN PRISON FEATURED IN KICKSTARTER PROJECT by George Kayer
America's Best Female Artists: in prison, prison reform project is also about saving the lives of an at risk population of inmate women artists. Statistically, two of the higher risk population groups for suicide are artists and inmates. Combine the two circumstances and artistic people in prison are at extreme risk for suicide
Speaking from personal experience, I assure you that being provided a serious opportunity for recognition and or income for reentry, or to provide life's necessities for ones children is a huge event for someone on the cusp of giving up. Opportunities like this do save lives.
The project is scheduled to be posted the first part of January.
George Kaye is an author and editor with Prison Living Magazine
Email: george@prisonlivingmagazine.com
