BoardBookit Adds New Board Member

BoardBookit | Secure Board Portal and Board Management Tools

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- BoardBookit , a digital board portal platform, appointed Alan Wright to its board of directors in November of 2019. Mr. Wright, previously the Managing Director of the Hillman Group, brings experience and expertise in driving successful investment culture, philosophy, and performance from his 31 years in the business world. Mr. Wright is also an angel investor with NextActFund and Blue Tree Allied Angels.On behalf of BoardBookit and the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Mr. Wright to the Board," stated. Marion Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of BoardBookit. "Mr. Wright has an impressive track record of success throughout his career while at The Hillman Group. We are thrilled to have his expertise and another local Pittsburgher on our board.”Commenting on his appointment, Wright said, “I am very excited to join the Board of BoardBookIt. They have a well-seasoned management team, a motivated staff, and a leading product in the board portal space. Their growth plans are aggressive, and I am thrilled to be part of the team.”Mr. Wright joins Marion Lewis, CEO and Chairperson; Jeanette Thomas, CTO, and Secretary-Treasurer; Tanya Barnes, Series A investor with Golden Seeds; and Laura Brightsen, independent director.About BoardBookitBoardBookit is a secure board portal software, architected by corporate governance professionals to transform the way companies engage and collaborate with their board. By providing a unified solution for preparing and managing board meetings, file sharing, electronic voting, eSignatures and more, companies increase efficiency and save time. Trusted by more than 15,000 board members worldwide, BoardBookit ensures a streamlined and persistent partnership between organization executives and their board of directors. For more information, please visit www.BoardBookit.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.