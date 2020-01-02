BoardBookit Adds New Board Member
On behalf of BoardBookit and the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Mr. Wright to the Board," stated. Marion Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of BoardBookit. "Mr. Wright has an impressive track record of success throughout his career while at The Hillman Group. We are thrilled to have his expertise and another local Pittsburgher on our board.”
Commenting on his appointment, Wright said, “I am very excited to join the Board of BoardBookIt. They have a well-seasoned management team, a motivated staff, and a leading product in the board portal space. Their growth plans are aggressive, and I am thrilled to be part of the team.”
Mr. Wright joins Marion Lewis, CEO and Chairperson; Jeanette Thomas, CTO, and Secretary-Treasurer; Tanya Barnes, Series A investor with Golden Seeds; and Laura Brightsen, independent director.
About BoardBookit
BoardBookit is a secure board portal software, architected by corporate governance professionals to transform the way companies engage and collaborate with their board. By providing a unified solution for preparing and managing board meetings, file sharing, electronic voting, eSignatures and more, companies increase efficiency and save time. Trusted by more than 15,000 board members worldwide, BoardBookit ensures a streamlined and persistent partnership between organization executives and their board of directors. For more information, please visit www.BoardBookit.com.
