Roundstone Solutions expands to NY Metro area

Roundstone Solutions is expanding to the New York Metro area, with the opening of New Jersey office headed by Joe Joyce

ORINDA, CA, USA, December 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roundstone Solutions Inc., a well regarded IT systems integrator based in Northern CA, is excited to announce the opening of their new Eastern Region, based in Clifton, NJ. This office will serve Clients in the New York Metropolitan area. The Region will be anchored by the addition of Joe Joyce as Executive Vice President."We're exited to make the move and bring our consultative approach to Clients in the NY/NJ area", said Tim Joyce, President and CEO of Roundstone Solutions. "We're looking forward to helping IT users make the move to towards more modern IT infrastructures, like those offered by Nutanix , Cohesity, Fuze , and others", said Joyce.To get things rolling in the market, Roundstone Solutions is bringing on board Joe Joyce, an experienced sales executive who has spent the majority of his career in the Information Technology space. "I'm ready to get started with establishing Roundstone Solutions as a go-to partner for new Clients and our partners alike", said Joe Joyce, the new Executive Vice President of Roundstone's Eastern Region. "Our approach will be very hands-on, and we'll get to know our Clients so we can make the most intelligent recommendations. There's no reason you can't get experience and knowledge with your IT partner, and that's what we'll do", he continued.Roundstone Solutions will be operational on January 1, 2020, and can get reached at 377 Valley Road, #120, Clifton, NJ 07013. Joe Joyce can be reached at joe@roundstonesolutions.com and (201) 740-2190.



