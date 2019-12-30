AMERICA'S EXCITING FEMALE ARTIST: in prison project

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine government censorship so beyond ridiculous, it forbids its citizens to sell their songs, art or writings. This is happening right now in Florida, Wisconsin and a few other state prisons in America. Mimicking China, Russia and North Korea in crushing basic human rights. Even worse, your tax dollars pay the salaries of those state Senators and Congressmen who allow these soul crushing activities. Even punishing those impoverished women when caught,. Please call them today.Hosted by Prison Living Press, America's Best Female Artists: in prison project is about saving the lives of an at risk population of inmate women artists. Statistically, two of the higher risk population groups for suicide are artists and inmates. Combine these two circumstances and artistic people in prison are at extreme risk of suicide. Speaking from personal experience, I assure you that being provided a serious opportunity for recognition and or income for reentry, or to provide life's necessities for ones children is a huge event for someone on the cusp of giving up. Opportunities like this do save lives.As an active kickstarter project titled, America's Female Artists in prison, you can encourage all female artists by visiting this project.1. The project's primary focus in to assist female artists in prison to get their creative work in the hands of commercial buyers.2. We collaborate with other like minded prison reform partners to nudge prison administrations into less restrictive policies against the arts.Just this past October, with a collective effort from NPR Radio, Human Rights Defense Center (who filed the censorship suit), KJZZ News Radio and Prison Living Press (that's us), we found Arizona State Prison had illegally banned 7,000 books, magazines, catalogs and music CD's. Arizona prisons were also telling people in their custody that they couldn't market their products. Positive change required a lawsuit, multiple local and national media coverage, but Arizona State Prison is now rewritng their illegal and unconstitutional policies.Our position is simple. There exists zero penological interest nor valid evidence by a university study indicating that, denying people in prison their right to market their creativity, jeopardizes the security and safety of any billion dollar state prison.For the past few years I've been researching the challenges of marketing personal and commercial art. Lesson 1, an unknown artist without a computer, spray can of paint or internet access will remain an unknown artist. If you're really interested in understanding the difficulties of artists in prison, after you read this, lock yourself in your bathroom, without your tablet, phone or computer. Take only a few pens, paper, envelopes and stamps. Now draw a picture and try to sell it to any person not in your friends and family circle. Stay in your bathroom a half hour or so and contemplate those circumstances.The project is scheduled to be posted the first half of January.George Kayter is an auther and editor with Prison Living MagazineEmail: george@prisonlivingmagazine.com



