Loneliness is an Epidemic Sweeping the Internet

The problem is actually emotional health. The mind is not really the problem. It is the emotions that we feel trapped by that are causing our unease.” — Ben Voiles, cofounder at The Internal Work

GREENWICH, CT, USA, December 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- While it may sound crazy in a world so interconnected, loneliness is an ever growing epidemic. With the help of people like Fotis Georgiadis and Nadia Hassan, founder of VibeGather.com, word is getting out to the masses about this problem. KLKNTV just picked up a recent article discussing this very issue ( https://www.klkntv.com/story/41475164/turning-the-tide-on-loneliness-with-social-media ) and a new interview with Nadia Hassan, founder of VibeGather.com, is excepted below:Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?Yes. VibeGather! As a mental health therapist, I have seen first hand the struggles and emotional pain people experience due to the loneliness epidemic. I’ve worked with many clients who were able to improve their depression after modifying their daily habits, cognitive thinking, and even diets. Yet, during the winter months, holidays, or times of stress — they would regress — mainly because many of them lacked a social support system. I struggled to help my clients to find new ways to meet new people, which is made especially difficult to accomplish for someone who has given up hope and lost motivation, once they have fallen into depression again. For them, making the first move and putting the effort to creating new relationships can be terrifying and hopeless. After extensive research, I found very few social networking sites intended to promote in-person, platonic meet-ups, yet I discovered more than 8000 platforms specifically for dating! Not everyone is looking for a date. Meetup.com is a wonderful website for connecting those with very specific interests, but what about those folks who don’t know exactly what they are interested in? It can be difficult to remember what excites you when you have lost that motivation. Also, some of the groups can be very large, which a person living with social anxiety can find this quite intimidating. There was no offering specifically developed to bring hope and possibilities to this large demographic of isolated people.This is what has driven me to create VibeGather. VibeGather is a social service technology platform that connects people and brings them together, face-to-face, over a meal. Compatibility matches are based on data from each user’s profile that is analyzed by VibeGather software, which sorts through millions of users to make sure every meetup group shares common interests, languages, budgets, age, and geographic area. VibeGather matches a group of six people for a gathering at a nearby restaurant, and makes the reservation for them, too. All they have to do is show up! 

Ben Voiles, cofounder at The Internal Work, was also recently interviewed. Now, people are beginning to see the devastating effect loneliness has. Solutions are popping up.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?Yes. We are currently developing an online course on confidence. We have spent years understanding every emotion and how we experience and utilize them. With a deep set of emotional knowledge, we looked at where we should start. What emotion is the best to teach people about first? Going into emotions is very challenging. We all have things we do not want to feel. And this desire to not feel certain things dictates a large portion of our choices. We realized that what people need before they will be able to get into the scary emotions like shame, fear, anger, sadness, and disgust is confidence. They need to feel that they can do this. They need to feel safe and assured that they can step into the emotions they have been avoiding for years and be ok.Over the past few months of looking at confidence from every angle and transmitting the ideas in person, I now see the effects of confidence and insecurity everywhere. Our insecurities shape our world in so many ways. When you can get in touch with your confidence and lessen your insecurities, your life will change dramatically, in ways you can’t imagine because you are so used to those insecurities boxing you in. More confidence literally sets you free to do so much more than you can now.This coursework has deep, meaningful concepts for users to understand. But it also has some very practical tools to help them feel more confidence. While ideas are great, if you can't get people to actually feel these things, it isn't truly useful. 

The more people realize the nature of this loneliness epidemic and how constant non-personal interaction is driving this issue, the faster it can be curtailed. 