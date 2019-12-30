Gender Wage Gap Front and Center on the Social Media Stage

Anne Shoemaker, launched a coaching and consulting business AnneShoemaker.com Bridget Deiters, managing director at InCloudCounsel Candice Georgiadis

The power of social media is used by Candice Georgiadis in the fight to close the gender wage gap

I refuse to live as half of myself just because others cannot handle all of me.” — Rachel Hollis

Candice Georgiadis interviewed Anne Shoemaker, owner of a coaching and consulting business AnneShoemaker.com, about this very topic. Below is a critical excerpt from the interview:Can you explain three of the main factors that are causing the wage gap?One factor that leads to pay disparity is societal conditioning of boys and girls. In Brave, Not Perfect, Reshma Saujani states, “In girls, the drive to be perfect shows up, and bravery shuts down, around age 8, right around the time our inner critic shows up.” She goes on to say, “Unlike girls, boys are rewarded with approval and praise for taking chances, even if things don’t work out. In other words: boys are taught to be brave while girls are taught to be perfect.” Taking risks and failing are critical components the produce learning and growth, first in school and later, in the workplace; we need to praise girls for risk-taking as a critical component to their learning and advancement.When girls and women hold themselves back for fear of imperfection, they open the floor for men (who have become accustomed to, and comfortable with, failure) to advance. Before you know it, another class of men reaches the C-suite and the cycle repeats itself.So, we need to normalize risk-taking for girls so they can develop the resilience necessary to climb the corporate ladder and earn the bigger paycheck.Meanwhile, there are women who have broken through these societal expectations and blazed a new trail, only to find that wage secrecy is working against them. They land an esteemed position only to later learn that their male peer out-earns them. Had there been salary transparency from the outset, all candidates could negotiate from a position of strength with the most qualified and valuable candidate earning the biggest paycheck.Finally, insufficient home/work support structures (e.g., flex-work options such as remote work or flexible scheduling) work against women’s ability to advance to higher-salaried positions. Consider a scenario whereby commitment to a company and the related gateway to advancement is based on facetime in the office. If the C-suite is dominated by men whose spouses are not in the workforce, there is little need for flexible scheduling or advance notice about late afternoon meetings. However, if a woman is trying to break into this level and comes from a dual-career household, she may need flexibility or a bigger paycheck (or both) in order to manage both home and work, or to hire out help at home. If the company perceives her request for a flexible working arrangement as a) a distraction or inconvenience they would rather not work around, b) a deterrent from the company’s objectives, c) offering her something that they don’t want to offer to others, or d) “playing favorites” by making an exception for her, then she will not receive the support she needs to compete and excel at the next level of career growth. Can you explain three of the main factors that are causing the wage gap?Disproportionate focus on recruitment rather than retention. In law, admirable efforts have been made to recruit more women into the profession, but we are learning that retention may be even more important than recruitment for narrowing the gender pay gap. April 2018 numbers showed that 54% of legal professionals in the U.K. were women, but despite this proportion in favour of female lawyers, there is a gender pay gap of over 16 percent. This indicates that there are plenty of women recruited into the legal profession, but that few of them are retained to reach the highest pay levels. On average, women outnumber men in all four pay quartiles of U.K. law firms. For U.S. and international firms reporting in the U.K., women outnumber men in all but the top pay quartile of those firms on average. Gender pay gap reporting for U.K. law firms indicates that on average the lowest quartile of employees was comprised of 26.5 percent men and 73.5 percent women. The highest quartile was comprised of 47.8 percent men and 52.2 percent women. It should be mentioned that the U.K. reporting requirements do not allow for a distinction between legal professionals and non-professionals employed at law firms. That being said, assuming fee-generating legal professionals comprise the highest quartile of law firm employees, in U.K. firms, there are actually more women in that echelon than men, but the women in that quartile are being compensated less than their male counterparts. 