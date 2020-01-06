Dr. Tarek Assi, DMD, DICOI, DABOI Listed as Top Dentist in Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry

Tarek Assi, DMD, DICOI, DABOI

Coral Springs, Florida Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists" 2020 Directory

Tarek Assi, DMD, DICOI, DABOI Listed as Best in Implant & Cosmetic Dentistry” — TodaysBestDentists.com

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coral Springs, Florida dentist, Dr. Tarek Assi has been selected to the "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2020. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.Dr. Assi practices Implant, Cosmetic and Family Dentistry at the "Alpha Dental Practice & Implant Center", 6268 W. Sample Road in Coral Springs, serving patients in Margate, Coconut Creek, Parkland, Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Deerfield Beach and Tamarac.Services include: Dental Implants , Computer Guided Implant Surgery, Cosmetic Dentistry, Digital Smile Design, Botox, Wisdom Teeth Extractions, Surgical and Non-surgical Periodontal (Gum) Care including Grafting, Sedation for anxious patients, Crowns, Tooth Replacements, Laser Dentistry and Full Mouth Reconstruction.Dr. Assi received his Doctor of Dental Medicine Degree (DMD) and completed an advanced AEGD Residency from Nova Southeastern University. He later earned his Fellowship in Implant Surgery and Prosthetics from the prestigious Misch Implant Institute.During his 12 years in practice, Dr. Assi has been honored with numerous awards including Diplomate status by three major dental organizations, including the “American Board of Oral Implantology”, the International Congress of Oral Implantologists” and the “International Dental Implant Association”. Dr. Assi holds dual certifications in both Surgical and Prosthetic Implant Dentistry, and has received Fellowship and Mastership certificates from DentalXP in partnership with New York University. He is considered a leading expert in Dental Implantology.Dr. Assi is also a member of the “American Academy of Facial Esthetics, “Academy of Osseointegration”, and the “Academy of General Dentistry”. For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. Tarek Assi directly at 954-575-0033 or www.alphadentalpractice.com The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "Americas Best Dentists" directory.



