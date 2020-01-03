HFI-U Recommends Hand Hygiene and Electrostatic Sprayers for Flu Season

Electrostatic sprayers emit positively charged particles that coat surfaces to disinfect 60-70% faster and with less chemical.

NAMPA, ID, US, January 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HFI-U (fna, Healthy Facilities Institute University) is advising schools concerned with flu outbreak―or its prevention―to increase hand sanitizing and handwashing, and use a lithium-ion battery-powered electrostatic sprayer (ES) for thorough, rapid treatment of surfaces that could otherwise spread the virus.

While handwashing and limiting exposure to sick persons are key―after vaccination―to prevent spreading the flu, also effective are cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch surfaces.

Using electrostatic sprayers (link is an example, not an endorsement) to apply EPA-registered disinfectants approved for airborne dispersion, helps prevent infectious illness within tight labor, budget, and common resource constraints. An ES system releases electrostatically charged disinfectant particles ranging in size from 40-110 microns, to disinfect 60-70% faster and using 60-70% less chemical and water.* Particle size, charge, and dispersion characteristics conserve solution and water while enhancing disinfection.

ES systems raise coverage by emitting positively charged particles that seek out negatively charged places (i.e., room surfaces)—boosting droplet-to-surface contact as opposites attract—resulting in total envelopment or a “wrap-around” effect. This includes often-hidden spots such as under light switches that are touched but commonly missed by spray and wipe processes. Also, as ES solution particles are positively charged—and like-charges repel—disinfectant disperses more evenly and completely on the surface than with non-charged spraying, resulting in better coverage and outcomes.

Some systems allow adjusting droplet size from 40-110 microns, to tailor dwell time based on label directions, relative humidity, and other conditions. Re-application to ensure correct contact time is faster using ES versus legacy methods.

Since aerosolizing disinfectants may pose inhalation and exposure hazards, select more benign chemicals and wear personal protective equipment (goggles, mask, long sleeves, gloves, etc.) to minimize risk.

For respiratory protection, a NIOSH-approved N95 respirator removes 95% of particles from 0.1 to 0.3 micron, easily filtering out larger ES aerosols.

While ES does not eliminate the need for cleaning to remove soil buildup that inactivates disinfectants, it provides a fast, effective and safe way to disinfect. It is another weapon in the war against the spread of contagious illness.

*Based on comparison between an ES set at 110 micron aerosol-size dispersal, and a 32 ounce pump sprayer.



